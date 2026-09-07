Kimi Antonelli clear favourite to become world champion

In came the new regulations for the 2026 season and the pre-season practice and test runs clearly showed Mercedes had an advantage. George Russell duly won the first race of the season in Melbourne, with his teenage teammate in second.

The Italian’s rookie season produced his first podium, a brilliant third-place finish at the Canadian Grand Prix, but questions were asked of Team Principal Toto Wolff, if the move to rush the 18-year-old into the hot seat was premature. Antonelli made a few rookie errors, even as he showed what he was capable of and finished the season with 150 points.

Kimi Antonelli was just 12 when he joined the Mercedes Junior Programme in April 2019. Five years later, he was announced as a full-time driver for the Silver Arrows from the 2025 season in place of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who moved to Ferrari.

The script completely flipped from the next race in Chinese Grand Prix. Antonelli won his first race, despite having issues with his start. He won five consecutive races during that period and the racing world knew a phenomenon had arrived. He further won the Belgian GP and this Sunday, his home race in Monza, making it seven wins already for the season.

"It's a dream come true," he said. "What an incredible day. I couldn't do this without my team, my family and everyone who supports me."

Antonelli’s performance at the Italian Grand Prix was simply unbelievable and he had every reason to pinch himself after his spectacular triumph for Mercedes from 19th on the grid gave the Monza fans a first home winner of the Italian Grand Prix for 60 years.

A 66-point gap at the top with another 10 races to go and his closest rivals – Russell and Hamilton – know it would take something special to stop this incredible talent from becoming the youngest driver at 20 to win the world championship.

With the Spanish Grand Prix coming up this weekend, Antonelli knows that another win there will be enough to deflate his rivals and going by how he cut through the field from the back at Monza, the Italian is now a clear favourite to win the championship.

"I'm not even going to think about the fight or the comeback. I'm just going to every race trying to win it. I'm not putting any pressure on myself in this regard. I just need to try and win more races.

"We are where we are," he said. "He (Antonelli) has driven incredibly this season. He deserves to lead the championship and he has a healthy lead.

"It was unbelievable," he said. "He was so controlled all race. He kept his head down, took no risks at the start and then one by one he passed them. An amazing drive."

"I believed in it, especially when I was behind George, but it was really difficult to break away with the tow being so strong."

"I did not expect this. Unbelievable. Unbelievable. I am so happy. I could not have imagined to be here today, but we managed to pull it off and I am really, really happy.

"There's still a few races to go, so we will try to keep our heads down. But now, yes, we are going to enjoy today.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.