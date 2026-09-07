Kimi Antonelli clear favourite to become world champion

Mercedes’ Italian driver showed in Monza he is ready to be youngest world champion
Kimi Antonelli was just 12 when he joined the Mercedes Junior Programme in April 2019. Five years later, he was announced as a full-time driver for the Silver Arrows from the 2025 season in place of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who moved to Ferrari.
The Italian’s rookie season produced his first podium, a brilliant third-place finish at the Canadian Grand Prix, but questions were asked of Team Principal Toto Wolff, if the move to rush the 18-year-old into the hot seat was premature. Antonelli made a few rookie errors, even as he showed what he was capable of and finished the season with 150 points.
In came the new regulations for the 2026 season and the pre-season practice and test runs clearly showed Mercedes had an advantage. George Russell duly won the first race of the season in Melbourne, with his teenage teammate in second.
The script completely flipped from the next race in Chinese Grand Prix. Antonelli won his first race, despite having issues with his start. He won five consecutive races during that period and the racing world knew a phenomenon had arrived. He further won the Belgian GP and this Sunday, his home race in Monza, making it seven wins already for the season.
A 66-point gap at the top with another 10 races to go and his closest rivals – Russell and Hamilton – know it would take something special to stop this incredible talent from becoming the youngest driver at 20 to win the world championship.
Antonelli’s performance at the Italian Grand Prix was simply unbelievable and he had every reason to pinch himself after his spectacular triumph for Mercedes from 19th on the grid gave the Monza fans a first home winner of the Italian Grand Prix for 60 years.
As he battled his emotions, Antonelli, who only turned 20 two weeks ago, admitted on team radio that "it feels like a dream".
"It's a dream come true," he said. "What an incredible day. I couldn't do this without my team, my family and everyone who supports me."
He resisted the temptation, however, to talk about becoming the first Italian world champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953.
"There's still a few races to go, so we will try to keep our heads down. But now, yes, we are going to enjoy today.
"I did not expect this. Unbelievable. Unbelievable. I am so happy. I could not have imagined to be here today, but we managed to pull it off and I am really, really happy.
"After the second restart I knew I was up there and could have had a shot for the win.
"I believed in it, especially when I was behind George, but it was really difficult to break away with the tow being so strong."
Triumphant team boss Wolff had nothing but praise for Antonelli.
"It was unbelievable," he said. "He was so controlled all race. He kept his head down, took no risks at the start and then one by one he passed them. An amazing drive."
Russell added that he was not considering or worrying about the title race.
"We are where we are," he said. "He (Antonelli) has driven incredibly this season. He deserves to lead the championship and he has a healthy lead.
"I'm not even going to think about the fight or the comeback. I'm just going to every race trying to win it. I'm not putting any pressure on myself in this regard. I just need to try and win more races.
"He is in the best spot and he deserves to be where he is."
With the Spanish Grand Prix coming up this weekend, Antonelli knows that another win there will be enough to deflate his rivals and going by how he cut through the field from the back at Monza, the Italian is now a clear favourite to win the championship.