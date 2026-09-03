Antonelli or Ferrari: Why Italian GP will test loyalties this weekend

Now life would probably have been much easier for the passionate Italian racing fans if the rumoured move of Kimi Antonelli to Ferrari had happened – it is still a dream possibility in the near future – but for now they have to choose between supporting Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari or Antonelli in a Mercedes.

The Monza crowd for the Italian Grand Prix this weekend will have to overcome split loyalty, even as the drivers negotiate a high-speed but demanding circuit. Do the tifosi support their home boy or their home team which doesn’t feature their home boy?

"Monza is one of my favourite tracks and I like that it is an old school, fast circuit. I always enjoy it here."

"Not finishing the race in Zandvoort was disappointing," said Verstappen, who crashed out on the opening lap of his home event. "But it was special for me to see the fans at the circuit for one last time.

After his DNF at the Dutch Grand Prix, Max Verstappen will be bidding for a fourth win in five years, with Liam Lawson continuing as his team-mate in the absence of Isack Hadjar, who is recovering from a broken wrist.

His Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff conceded that taking a penalty for Antonelli would not be popular with the home crowd. It will mean that the home hero has to focus on tyre management, strategy and overtaking instead of pole position and victory.

"Monza is a demanding circuit and the field is very close – so our priority will be to execute every aspect of the weekend as well as possible."

"It is a step in the right direction and, as we know, this year is all about marginal gains," he said.

He won five times at the old royal park circuit between 2012 and 2018 and will hope Ferrari have reacted to his criticism of poor team work and strategy at last month's Dutch Grand Prix.

Ferrari plan to introduce an updated power unit, ensuring Hamilton will be in a great position to eat into the lead, with Monza having always been a happy hunting ground for the seven-time world champion.

Besides the nostalgic twist, there is also the added intrigue of Antonelli starting at the back of the grid as penalty for taking a new engine, meaning the chances of the lead being whittled down farther – the last two races were won by McLaren’s Lando Norris – is a distinct possibility.

The 20-year-old championship leader has a 59-point advantage over his nearest challenger Hamilton, who has won on the iconic circuit 5 times in a tie with Michael Schumacher, whose first home win 30 years ago in his opening season with Ferrari, is being commemorated with a special livery and team kit.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.