Kimi Antonelli under pressure as F1 rivals close in

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli will be looking over his shoulder, and not just because he has left his teenage years behind him, having turned 20 on Tuesday. The Italian, who is taking a 10-place grid penalty for his home race this weekend in Monza due to an engine change the team has to make, has won six races this season to open up a 59-point lead at the top. But he has been comprehensively beaten in the last two races in Hungary and the Netherlands by the resurgent reigning world champion Lando Norris in a McLaren.