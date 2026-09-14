Russell throws in the towel as Antonelli running away with title

And Russell seems to have already given up the ghost on trying to catch Antonelli following his disappointing fifth-place finish in Madrid.

Following his eighth win this year at the Spanish GP on Sunday, Mercedes’ Italian driver has opened up a seemingly unassailable 81-point lead on his suffering teammate George Russell with just nine races to go.

Kimi Antonelli looks ever so likely now to seal the world championship even before the F1 bandwagon moves to Abu Dhabi for the final race of the season.

"Realistically, I'm not in the fight for the drivers' (championship), and that just allows me to focus race by race and try to get some good results," the British driver admitted.

"He's so above all our expectations. He's just going with the flow. And there's a genetic factor, you're born with cool, cool as a cucumber, or you're not."

A week ago Wolff, who oversaw six of Lewis Hamilton's title-winning seasons and one by Nico Rosberg in 2016, had forecast that Antonelli would "walk on water" to win the Italian Grand Prix from 19th on the grid, despite Russell starting on the front row.

"I think he's cool," he said. "Sometimes for me, an inch too cool when he brushes the wall, five laps to the end, and comes on to the radio 'check the car I think I brushed the wall'.

The Austrian believes Antonelli was born at "another level" to his peers and rivals – and can stay at the top in Formula One for 20 years.

Indeed he will and when the season ends and he is crowned the youngest-ever F1 champion, these are the small breaks that will have helped him towards that remarkable feat.

"It doesn't feel as good [as the Italian GP win] because I think Lando today deserved to win," Antonelli added. "But overall, you know, we'll take it."

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.