GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Motorsport

Russell throws in the towel as Antonelli running away with title

Mercedes’ Italian driver on way to becoming youngest F1 world champion

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mercedes' British driver George Russell competes in the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Madring circuit on September 13, 2026 in Madrid.
Mercedes' British driver George Russell competes in the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Madring circuit on September 13, 2026 in Madrid.
AFP

Kimi Antonelli looks ever so likely now to seal the world championship even before the F1 bandwagon moves to Abu Dhabi for the final race of the season.

Following his eighth win this year at the Spanish GP on Sunday, Mercedes’ Italian driver has opened up a seemingly unassailable 81-point lead on his suffering teammate George Russell with just nine races to go.

And Russell seems to have already given up the ghost on trying to catch Antonelli following his disappointing fifth-place finish in Madrid.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

"Realistically, I'm not in the fight for the drivers' (championship), and that just allows me to focus race by race and try to get some good results," the British driver admitted.

And that is a reality Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff also seems to have accepted, following another masterclass by the youngster on the notoriously difficult-to-overtake Madring circuit.

The Austrian believes Antonelli was born at "another level" to his peers and rivals – and can stay at the top in Formula One for 20 years.

"I think he's cool," he said. "Sometimes for me, an inch too cool when he brushes the wall, five laps to the end, and comes on to the radio 'check the car I think I brushed the wall'.

"You're like: 'Really? Again?' Maybe that's what helps keep him in the zone."

A week ago Wolff, who oversaw six of Lewis Hamilton's title-winning seasons and one by Nico Rosberg in 2016, had forecast that Antonelli would "walk on water" to win the Italian Grand Prix from 19th on the grid, despite Russell starting on the front row.

The young Italian duly picked his way through the field to record one of the most extraordinary wins in Formula One.

After his latest, more comfortable victory in Madrid, Wolff predicted that Antonelli would be around for a long time to come.

"He gets in the car and just drives," he said.

"I feel his youth helps him a lot there. He's 20. He could probably stay in the sport for 20 years.

"He's so above all our expectations. He's just going with the flow. And there's a genetic factor, you're born with cool, cool as a cucumber, or you're not."

At the Spanish GP on Sunday, Antonelli took advantage of an unlucky break for Lando Norris to pull farther away in the title race.

"It's good to win and I think the pace at the end was good," Antonelli said.

"Lucky for the virtual safety car, feel a bit bad for Lando.

"It doesn't feel as good [as the Italian GP win] because I think Lando today deserved to win," Antonelli added. "But overall, you know, we'll take it."

Indeed he will and when the season ends and he is crowned the youngest-ever F1 champion, these are the small breaks that will have helped him towards that remarkable feat.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy celebrates after winning the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix race in Madrid.

Kimi Antonelli wins eighth F1 race of the season

2m read
Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli kisses the trophy as he celebrates with his team members after winning the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit in Monza, northern Italy on September 6, 2026.

Kimi Antonelli in pole position to win title

3m read
Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli celebrates after winning the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit in Monza, northern Italy on September 6, 2026.

Antonelli wins Italian Grand Prix

2m read
Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli celebrates with his team after winning the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit in Suzuka, Mie prefecture on March 29, 2026.

Kimi Antonelli under pressure as F1 rivals close in

3m read