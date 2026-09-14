India win Asia Cup, Antonelli dominant in Madrid, City win derby: Winners and losers from the weekend in sport

Zverev was able to withstand Shelton’s third-set fightback before taking control again in the fourth, finally ending the heartbreak of his 2020 US Open final defeat. Having already lifted his first Grand Slam at the French Open earlier this year, Zverev has now established himself as the dominant force of the 2026 season, becoming the first man since 2017 to win two Grand Slam titles in the same year.