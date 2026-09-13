GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

US Open: How ice-cool Elena Rybakina doused Aryna Sabalenka’s fire

New world No 1 unleashes her A-Game to win the US Open final

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan fields questions from the media after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in their US Open Women's Singles final at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 12, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan fields questions from the media after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in their US Open Women's Singles final at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 12, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
AFP

The US Open women’s singles final on Sunday was truly a study in contrast, a fire-and-ice encounter between two modern-day power-hitters who, slowly but surely, are establishing a rivalry reminiscent of some of the greatest women’s tennis has seen over the years.

For Aryna Sabalenka, this was a chance at redemption, an opportunity to prove that despite losing her crown at the top after 99 remarkable weeks, she was still the player to beat as the two-time defending champion.

For Elena Rybakina, who had beaten Sabalenka at the Australian Open final earlier in the year for her second Grand Slam title, it was a chance to prove that she thoroughly deserved the No 1 ranking.

In the end, the Russian-born Kazakh ‘Ice Queen’ doused the fire and passion Sabalenka brought into the final, silenced her grunts and sealed her third Grand Slam title with an ace, just like she had done in Melbourne at this year’s first Grand Slam.

Rybakina's achievement was particularly significant given the physical problems she faced before and during the tournament. She had been unable to practice for seven days before the start of the US Open because of her foot issue and needed to carefully manage her preparation.

She gingerly eased through the earlier rounds, before having to overcome a slew of formidable players in two-time champion Naomi Osaka, resurgent Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen and former champion Coco Gauff, beating the last two after coming back from a set down.

Going into the final, Sabalenka was the dominant player on hardcourts, with all four of her Grand Slam titles coming on the surface. Her previous rival for the top spot, Iga Swiatek, hasn’t had the best of seasons and only Rybakina has shown the ability to match her on this surface.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion brought her A-Game to the final, although it was consistently hampered by a misfiring weapon that has served her so well in her career – her booming first serve. All through the tournament, her first-serve percentage was around 58%, but against Sabalenka in the final, it went down to 47%. And yet, she had enough firepower on her groundstrokes to overcome that.

The 27-year-old is always a treat to watch when on song, her effortless shot-making off either flank – her backhand was on fire on Sunday – making Sabalenka look laboured and undecided.

And it's clear Rybakina’s power – and her ability to absorb her opponent's – was something that unnerved her 28-year-old opponent.

“Her serve is amazing, the way she’s able to step in and overpower you on court, and especially if it’s a US Open court where it’s superfast, it’s definitely a huge advantage for her,” Sabalenka said. “A lot of things make her dangerous.”

A native of Belarus, Sabalenka sometimes swings from her heels, like a golfer trying to unleash a 300-yard drive, grunting "Aaaaahhhh!" as she takes her mighty cuts.

Rybakina's power comes more easily. There is little sound coming from her side of the net besides the squeaking of her sneakers, and she rarely shows any hint of stress.

“I think Elena is probably – not nonchalant, I don’t want to say that, because she’s not nonchalant – but just no reaction ever,” Gauff said after losing to Rybakina in the semi-finals.

For the new Queen of Tennis, this win probably meant more to her than all the others. “I would put this moment right at the top. So many things have happened in the past couple of weeks. Becoming the number one ranked player and now lifting this US Open trophy,” Rybakina told Jio Star.

“I have been coming to this tournament for so many years, and it was never a successful Grand Slam for me. Now things have changed, and it is just amazing. This one means a lot to me,” she added.

The victory in New York was Rybakina's third title of the 2026 season and 14th overall. She is now just one French Open title away from completing a career Grand Slam.

She celebrated her Australian Open triumph with one raised clenched fist and her US Open win with two raised clenched fists. And it is more likely she will win a few more Grand Slams, rather than show any more emotion on the court.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina holds up the winner's trophy after winning the US Open women's singles final against Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 12, 2026.

Rybakina dethrones Sabalenka to claim US Open crown

3m read
Elena Rybakina

No. 1 ranking secured: Rybakina eyes more grand slam

2m read
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina hits a return to USA's Thea Frodin during their women's singles first round tennis match on day three of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 1, 2026.

Rybakina nearing no. 1 ranking after defeating Osaka

1m read
Rybakina has never reached No 1, but Sabalenka’s early exit in Toronto, has suddenly made the possibility much more immediate.

Elena Rybakina closes in on No 1 ranking

2m read