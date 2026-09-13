US Open: How ice-cool Elena Rybakina doused Aryna Sabalenka’s fire

New world No 1 unleashes her A-Game to win the US Open final
The US Open women’s singles final on Sunday was truly a study in contrast, a fire-and-ice encounter between two modern-day power-hitters who, slowly but surely, are establishing a rivalry reminiscent of some of the greatest women’s tennis has seen over the years.
For Aryna Sabalenka, this was a chance at redemption, an opportunity to prove that despite losing her crown at the top after 99 remarkable weeks, she was still the player to beat as the two-time defending champion.
For Elena Rybakina, who had beaten Sabalenka at the Australian Open final earlier in the year for her second Grand Slam title, it was a chance to prove that she thoroughly deserved the No 1 ranking.
In the end, the Russian-born Kazakh ‘Ice Queen’ doused the fire and passion Sabalenka brought into the final, silenced her grunts and sealed her third Grand Slam title with an ace, just like she had done in Melbourne at this year’s first Grand Slam.
Rybakina's achievement was particularly significant given the physical problems she faced before and during the tournament. She had been unable to practice for seven days before the start of the US Open because of her foot issue and needed to carefully manage her preparation.
She gingerly eased through the earlier rounds, before having to overcome a slew of formidable players in two-time champion Naomi Osaka, resurgent Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen and former champion Coco Gauff, beating the last two after coming back from a set down.
Going into the final, Sabalenka was the dominant player on hardcourts, with all four of her Grand Slam titles coming on the surface. Her previous rival for the top spot, Iga Swiatek, hasn’t had the best of seasons and only Rybakina has shown the ability to match her on this surface.
The 2022 Wimbledon champion brought her A-Game to the final, although it was consistently hampered by a misfiring weapon that has served her so well in her career – her booming first serve. All through the tournament, her first-serve percentage was around 58%, but against Sabalenka in the final, it went down to 47%. And yet, she had enough firepower on her groundstrokes to overcome that.
The 27-year-old is always a treat to watch when on song, her effortless shot-making off either flank – her backhand was on fire on Sunday – making Sabalenka look laboured and undecided.
And it's clear Rybakina’s power – and her ability to absorb her opponent's – was something that unnerved her 28-year-old opponent.
“Her serve is amazing, the way she’s able to step in and overpower you on court, and especially if it’s a US Open court where it’s superfast, it’s definitely a huge advantage for her,” Sabalenka said. “A lot of things make her dangerous.”
A native of Belarus, Sabalenka sometimes swings from her heels, like a golfer trying to unleash a 300-yard drive, grunting "Aaaaahhhh!" as she takes her mighty cuts.
Rybakina's power comes more easily. There is little sound coming from her side of the net besides the squeaking of her sneakers, and she rarely shows any hint of stress.
“I think Elena is probably – not nonchalant, I don’t want to say that, because she’s not nonchalant – but just no reaction ever,” Gauff said after losing to Rybakina in the semi-finals.
For the new Queen of Tennis, this win probably meant more to her than all the others. “I would put this moment right at the top. So many things have happened in the past couple of weeks. Becoming the number one ranked player and now lifting this US Open trophy,” Rybakina told Jio Star.
“I have been coming to this tournament for so many years, and it was never a successful Grand Slam for me. Now things have changed, and it is just amazing. This one means a lot to me,” she added.
The victory in New York was Rybakina's third title of the 2026 season and 14th overall. She is now just one French Open title away from completing a career Grand Slam.
She celebrated her Australian Open triumph with one raised clenched fist and her US Open win with two raised clenched fists. And it is more likely she will win a few more Grand Slams, rather than show any more emotion on the court.