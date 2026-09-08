Both Sabalenka and Rybakina could face each other in the final at Arthur Ashe stadium if they defeat all their current opponents. The contest would also eventually decide who remains the world no. 1 during the final end of the season while also crowning the new US Open champion.

Sabalenka is also still in contention to win the US Open. She is set to face Linda Noskova in the quarterfinals and then potentially faces Jessica Pegula or Emma Navarro in the semis. Meanwhile if Rybakina manages to defeat Zheng, Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva are her potential opponents.

However, the difference isn't much between the two as Rybakina's total points currently stand at 8,141 while the Belarusian tennis star has 8,575 points. She can earn up to 780 points for reaching the semifinals which can help her became the new no. 1.

But the victory will also make Rybakina the new world number one in the official Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings according to ESPN. She currently holds the second position while her rival Aryna Sabalenka remains number one.

The tennis star has another achievement waiting her way as she progresses through the rounds in New York. Rybakina will now face Qinwen Zheng in the quarter-finals. A win over the Chinese star will take the two-time Grand Slam champion to semifinals.

Dubai: Elena Rybakina has finally entered the quarterfinals of 2026 US Open after defeating Naomi Osaka in straight sets 6-1 and 6-4. The win marks her best result so far in the US Grand Slam.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.