US Open: High-stakes battle as No 1 ranking on the line

She was denied a wildcard and had to go through the ignominy of having to play three matches in the qualifiers. The 23-year-old, who felt she "forgot how to compete" during her enforced absence due to an elbow surgery last year, said she can now feel her competitive fire burning. "I have a lot of emotions when I'm playing the qualie matches," she said. "I was even crying after I won the third match reaching to the main draw, and you know, main draw is just the beginning.”