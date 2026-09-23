Buoyed by eight victories this year and a lead of 81 points ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell, the 20-year-old Italian driver will be looking for his third straight win on the fast street circuit with a reputation for creating chaos.

For starters, the Baku race this year takes place on Saturday because Azerbaijan is marking its Remembrance Day on Sunday. That means FP 1 and FP 2 will be on Thursday, instead of Friday and FP 3 and Qualifying will be on Friday, instead of Saturday.

Max Verstappen will be hunting his third Baku triumph for Red Bull, who have enjoyed five wins on the circuit, and Oscar Piastri of McLaren his second.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has a brilliant qualifying record in Azerbaijan, only having his run of four consecutive pole positions in the race ended last year when he crashed in final qualifying and failed to set a time.

The high-speed Baku street track can deliver unexpected incidents and results while the following events in Malaysia and Singapore will be physically draining for everyone, with three grands prix in as many weeks.

"This will be a demanding period for the team, both in the factory and track-side, with little time to reset between the races.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.