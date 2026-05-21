Can Antonelli make it four-in-a-row in Russell territory?

In almost two months between the Japanese Grand Prix in March-end and the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, there has only been one race in Miami. While that has allowed teams to bring in upgrades and fine-tune their cars in accordance with the new regulations, for drivers like Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, it has also allowed them to take part in the Nurburgring 24-Hours race last weekend which, according to the Dutch speed merchant, is how racing should be done.