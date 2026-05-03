Four killed in Colombian border city as violence spikes ahead of vote

The attack took place around 2am when two armed men on a motorcycle opened fire
Four people were killed Sunday in the Colombian border city of Cucuta, authorities said, amid a wave of violence just weeks before presidential elections in the South American country.
The attack took place around 2am local time (0700 GMT) when two armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on a group as they drank beer at a commercial establishment.
"Unfortunately, we confirm the death of four people," Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Conde of the city's police said in a video statement.
One victim was identified as William Lopez, the president of a neighborhood council in the city, which lies along the border with Venezuela.
Police have not located the attackers. Home to some 800,000 and a major gateway between Colombia and Venezuela, Cucuta has seen four deadly attacks in the last two weeks, according to local media.
Deadly attacks have been increasing across Colombia in recent weeks, as the country faces one of its most serious security crises in a decade.
Last weekend, a highway bombing claimed by an armed group killed 21 people and injured over 50 more in the southwestern Cauca department - the deadliest attack on civilians since guerillas blew up a nightclub in 2003.
Elections to decide the country's next president are scheduled for May 31, with security issues dominating the campaign.
Leading the polls is Ivan Cepeda of the ruling leftist party, but currently without enough support to avoid a June 21 runoff.
It is unclear whether he could triumph in a head-to-head faceoff against the leading right-wing candidates.
Gustavo Petro, the nation's first leftist president, is constitutionally barred from running for a second consecutive term.