GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Martin Brundle says Russell must approach Mercedes teammate Antonelli as if he’s facing a peak Hamilton

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle speaks on the rise of the Italian driver

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Martin Brundle has had his say on the rivalry inside the Mercedes garage
Martin Brundle has had his say on the rivalry inside the Mercedes garage
AFP-JAMIE MCCARTHY

Dubai: Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle says George Russell should approach his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli as if he were racing “a peak Lewis Hamilton” amid their emerging title rivalry.

Mercedes has made a commanding start to the 2026 Formula One season, winning all of the first three grands prix as their new regulations‑era package has delivered strong pace and results.

George Russell kicked off the year with victory in Australia, but it’s 19‑year‑old rookie Kimi Antonelli who has emerged as one of the sport’s breakout stars, converting pole into a win in China and following it up with another triumph in Japan to become the youngest driver ever to lead the championship standings.

Antonelli’s rapid rise has added fresh momentum to Mercedes’ campaign and set up an intriguing intra‑team battle at the front of the field.

As Antonelli is only in the beginning of his second F1 season, Russell entered the year as the obvious favourite for the title. However, the opening races indicate that the fight between the Silver Arrows teammates may be much closer than expected.

Russell secured a Mercedes drive in 2022 after three years on loan at Williams and spent three seasons alongside Lewis Hamilton before the seven-time champion moved to Ferrari in 2025.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sky Sports' The F1 Show podcast, Brundle said: "If I was George, I'd be more concerned after three races than I was at the beginning of the season.

"George did all those hard yards at Williams and spent an extra year or two there, goes to Mercedes, just as they stopped dominating and has to tolerate all that.

"Now they look like they've got a championship car and you'd say George has got the upper hand and all of a sudden he's got to be looking across the garage and thinking, 'hang on a minute, this is nowhere near certain. I've got to beat this teenager yet'. And I think he really has.

"It's difficult times for George and he's got to treat Kimi Antonelli just as if he's Lewis Hamilton in his peak and a threat for the championship."

Antonelli tops the standings after three Grands Prix

The 2026 F1 season began in Australia with George Russell claiming a strong victory for Mercedes. Starting from pole, he held off early pressure from Charles Leclerc and managed the race perfectly through Virtual Safety Car periods. Kimi Antonelli finished second, completing a Mercedes one-two on the opening weekend and keeping Russell comfortably atop the early Drivers’ Championship.

The second round in China saw Antonelli make history by securing pole and converting it into his first F1 Grand Prix win. Russell finished just behind in second, giving Mercedes another front-row lockout, while Lewis Hamilton completed the podium. Antonelli’s maiden victory made him the second-youngest race winner in F1 history and closed the championship gap to Russell, signalling the start of a more competitive title battle between the Silver Arrows teammates.

At Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix, Antonelli continued his momentum with a second consecutive win. Leading from the start, he managed the race perfectly and held off Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc, while Russell came home fourth. This result propelled Antonelli into the lead of the 2026 Drivers’ Championship for the first time, establishing him as the young driver to beat and setting up a compelling rivalry with Russell for the rest of the season.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
Formula-One

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli celebrates with his team after winning the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit in Suzuka, Mie prefecture on March 29, 2026.

F1: Japanese Grand Prix review

3m read
Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli holds the trophy during a celebration with his team after winning the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit in Suzuka, Mie prefecture on March 29, 2026.

Antonelli becomes youngest F1 championship leader

3m read
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli of Italy waves after the qualifying session of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

F1: Mercedes 1-2 in Japan qualifying

1m read
Sinner praised Antonelli for his victory at the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix

Sinner pays tribute to Antonelli after Grand Prix win

2m read