Martin Brundle says Russell must approach Mercedes teammate Antonelli as if he’s facing a peak Hamilton

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle speaks on the rise of the Italian driver
Dubai: Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle says George Russell should approach his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli as if he were racing “a peak Lewis Hamilton” amid their emerging title rivalry.
Mercedes has made a commanding start to the 2026 Formula One season, winning all of the first three grands prix as their new regulations‑era package has delivered strong pace and results.
George Russell kicked off the year with victory in Australia, but it’s 19‑year‑old rookie Kimi Antonelli who has emerged as one of the sport’s breakout stars, converting pole into a win in China and following it up with another triumph in Japan to become the youngest driver ever to lead the championship standings.
Antonelli’s rapid rise has added fresh momentum to Mercedes’ campaign and set up an intriguing intra‑team battle at the front of the field.
As Antonelli is only in the beginning of his second F1 season, Russell entered the year as the obvious favourite for the title. However, the opening races indicate that the fight between the Silver Arrows teammates may be much closer than expected.
Russell secured a Mercedes drive in 2022 after three years on loan at Williams and spent three seasons alongside Lewis Hamilton before the seven-time champion moved to Ferrari in 2025.
Speaking on the latest episode of Sky Sports' The F1 Show podcast, Brundle said: "If I was George, I'd be more concerned after three races than I was at the beginning of the season.
"George did all those hard yards at Williams and spent an extra year or two there, goes to Mercedes, just as they stopped dominating and has to tolerate all that.
"Now they look like they've got a championship car and you'd say George has got the upper hand and all of a sudden he's got to be looking across the garage and thinking, 'hang on a minute, this is nowhere near certain. I've got to beat this teenager yet'. And I think he really has.
"It's difficult times for George and he's got to treat Kimi Antonelli just as if he's Lewis Hamilton in his peak and a threat for the championship."
The 2026 F1 season began in Australia with George Russell claiming a strong victory for Mercedes. Starting from pole, he held off early pressure from Charles Leclerc and managed the race perfectly through Virtual Safety Car periods. Kimi Antonelli finished second, completing a Mercedes one-two on the opening weekend and keeping Russell comfortably atop the early Drivers’ Championship.
The second round in China saw Antonelli make history by securing pole and converting it into his first F1 Grand Prix win. Russell finished just behind in second, giving Mercedes another front-row lockout, while Lewis Hamilton completed the podium. Antonelli’s maiden victory made him the second-youngest race winner in F1 history and closed the championship gap to Russell, signalling the start of a more competitive title battle between the Silver Arrows teammates.
At Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix, Antonelli continued his momentum with a second consecutive win. Leading from the start, he managed the race perfectly and held off Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc, while Russell came home fourth. This result propelled Antonelli into the lead of the 2026 Drivers’ Championship for the first time, establishing him as the young driver to beat and setting up a compelling rivalry with Russell for the rest of the season.