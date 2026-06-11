‘Towelgate’ hogs limelight as Antonelli goes for six straight wins

Mercedes teenager Kimi Antonelli is having to fight off Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton on multiple fronts after keeping the seven-time world champion at bay at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend. The Italian won his fifth straight race on the street circuit and as the Formula 1 bandwagon arrives for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix this weekend, the story that has been doing the rounds on social media has been of the 19-year-old also having to deal with a sneak attack from Hamilton’s girlfriend and reality star Kim Kardashian, who was caught on camera 'stealing' his official winner's podium towel to wipe away sweat before walking off with it.