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Emotional Lewis Hamilton wins Barcelona GP for first win in Ferrari

Ferrari driver leads all-British podium for first time since 1968

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
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Winner Ferrari's British driver Lewis Hamilton (C), second placed Mercedes' British driver George Russell (L) and third placed McLaren's British driver Lando Norris celebrate in the podium after the Catalonia Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, on the outskirts of Barcelona, on June 14, 2026.
Winner Ferrari's British driver Lewis Hamilton (C), second placed Mercedes' British driver George Russell (L) and third placed McLaren's British driver Lando Norris celebrate in the podium after the Catalonia Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, on the outskirts of Barcelona, on June 14, 2026.
AFP

686 days.

That’s how long Lewis Hamilton has had to wait to win a Formula 1 Grand Prix and he did that in emphatic fashion at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday after starting from second in the grid and beating pole-sitter George Russell in a Mercedes.

The 41-year-old was catching race leader Russell before a well-timed VSC (virtual safety car) meant Hamilton pitted, switched tyres and emerged in front. From that moment on, he was not to be denied in his second year with Ferrari in which he has felt much more at home in a car that he said, has his DNA in it, having helped with its design.

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Lando Norris in a McLaren finished third to make it an all-British podium for the first time since 1968.

The win has been building for the seven-time world champion, having finished second in his last two races in Montreal and Monaco. With this victory, Hamilton also went past Michael Schumacher’s record of six wins in Barcelona.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli had passed his Mercedes teammate Russell when his car came to a stop on the track with just four laps to go. He had won five races in a row. The DNF meant Hamilton has now closed the gap to the Italian teenager to 41 points.

"You have helped me so much to achieve this dream, I cannot thank you enough," said an emotional Hamilton over team radio.

"To the fans, thank you for reminding me who I am. I couldn't have done this without you."

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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