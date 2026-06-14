Emotional Lewis Hamilton wins Barcelona GP for first win in Ferrari

Ferrari driver leads all-British podium for first time since 1968
686 days.
That’s how long Lewis Hamilton has had to wait to win a Formula 1 Grand Prix and he did that in emphatic fashion at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday after starting from second in the grid and beating pole-sitter George Russell in a Mercedes.
The 41-year-old was catching race leader Russell before a well-timed VSC (virtual safety car) meant Hamilton pitted, switched tyres and emerged in front. From that moment on, he was not to be denied in his second year with Ferrari in which he has felt much more at home in a car that he said, has his DNA in it, having helped with its design.
Lando Norris in a McLaren finished third to make it an all-British podium for the first time since 1968.
The win has been building for the seven-time world champion, having finished second in his last two races in Montreal and Monaco. With this victory, Hamilton also went past Michael Schumacher’s record of six wins in Barcelona.
Championship leader Kimi Antonelli had passed his Mercedes teammate Russell when his car came to a stop on the track with just four laps to go. He had won five races in a row. The DNF meant Hamilton has now closed the gap to the Italian teenager to 41 points.
"You have helped me so much to achieve this dream, I cannot thank you enough," said an emotional Hamilton over team radio.
"To the fans, thank you for reminding me who I am. I couldn't have done this without you."