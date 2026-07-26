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McLaren’s Lando Norris wins Hungarian GP from pole

Antonelli extends points lead as Hamilton, Russell stumble in chaotic Hungarian GP

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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Winner McLaren's British driver Lando Norris kisses the trophy on the podium after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod near Budapest, Hungary, on July 26, 2026.
Winner McLaren's British driver Lando Norris kisses the trophy on the podium after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod near Budapest, Hungary, on July 26, 2026.
AFP

McLaren’s Lando Norris reminded anyone who had forgotten that he is the reigning Formula 1 world champion, by winning a frenetic Hungarian Grand Prix after starting from pole on Sunday.

It was back-to-back wins for the British driver at the Hungaroring, reigniting his hopes of defending his title in Abu Dhabi at the end of the season.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second after starting from fourth, with championship leader Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes in third.

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Norris was overtaken by his teammate Oscar Piastri on Turn 2, but he got the lead back after Piastri was delayed by a collision with Carlos Sainz Jr. while lapping the Williams driver, allowing Norris to come out of the pits ahead of his teammate. He cruised to his 12th win from there.

"Car was unbelievable today, well done guys, incredible. We were flying," Norris said. "Nice to be finally able to do it all for you. Feels like it's been a while."

Piastri then stopped with a broken gearbox, paving the way for Verstappen to take second, with Antonelli third.

Antonelli increases his standings lead with title rivals Lewis Hamilton fifth after a penalty for speeding in the pits and George Russell seventh after a near-stall at the start.

Norris hadn't won a full Grand Prix race since Sao Paulo in November, though he did win a sprint in Miami in May.

Hungary was the last race before the mid-season break. The next race is the Dutch Grand Prix on Aug. 23.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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