It was back-to-back wins for the British driver at the Hungaroring, reigniting his hopes of defending his title in Abu Dhabi at the end of the season.

"Car was unbelievable today, well done guys, incredible. We were flying," Norris said. "Nice to be finally able to do it all for you. Feels like it's been a while."

Norris was overtaken by his teammate Oscar Piastri on Turn 2, but he got the lead back after Piastri was delayed by a collision with Carlos Sainz Jr. while lapping the Williams driver, allowing Norris to come out of the pits ahead of his teammate. He cruised to his 12th win from there.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.