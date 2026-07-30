Meet the sports photographer who is also the Czech Republic President

64-year-old was spotted at Hungarian Grand Prix equipped with a full photography setup
Photographers at sporting events are usually the ones capturing the biggest moments, but at the Hungarian Grand Prix, one photographer became the story himself. A man carrying a professional camera kit and official FIA accreditation attracted plenty of attention – not because of the pictures he was taking, but because he was accompanied by his own security detail.
The photographer was none other than Czech Republic President Petr Pavel, who is an avid motorsport photographer in his spare time.
The 64-year-old arrived at the Hungaroring for Saturday’s sessions equipped with a full photography setup and was soon seen capturing the on-track action. As he worked along the pit lane, Pavel was accompanied by his security team and was also spotted chatting with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
This is far from the first time Pavel has attended a major motorsport event with a camera in hand. Most recently, he travelled to France in June for the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans. The former NATO Military Committee chairman has spent years photographing both two- and four-wheel racing events.
In the Czech Republic, he has covered MotoGP and World Superbike races at Brno, while his passion for motorsport photography has taken him as far as the United States for NASCAR events and Saudi Arabia for the Dakar Rally.
Some of the images Pavel captured during the 2025 Dakar Rally, where he also supported Czech competitors, were later showcased at the National Technical Museum in Prague.
“Motorsport is a fascinating world, and I am glad that I cannot only watch it, but also record it in some way and share it with others. I hope that my photographs will bring the beauty and challenge of this legendary race closer to the audience,” Pavel said during the launch of the exhibition in March 2025.
Pavel became the fourth president of the Czech Republic and the country’s 12th head of state since the declaration of Czechoslovak independence in 1918.