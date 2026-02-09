GOLD/FOREX
Ben Sulayem gives Paraguayan president a tour of his car collection

FIA president takes Santiago Pena for a drive in two of his favourite cars

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem gave President of Paraguay, Santiago Pena, an introduction to his luxury car collection in Dubai.

The FIA President, a 14-time FIA Middle East Rally Champion, also took President Peña for a drive in two of his favourite cars, an Aston Martin Valkyrie and a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.

Pena had been participating in the World Governments Summit in Dubai this week, and along with the First Lady, Leticia Ocampos, was happy to accept an invitation from Ben Sulayem to spend time sharing their passion for cars.

“It was a true honour to share this time with the President and the First Lady of Paraguay, and a privilege to welcome them to my country,” said Ben Sulayem.

“It was a wonderful time, reflective of the strong and friendship that unites us. Under President Pena’s leadership, the future of Paraguayan motor sport and mobility is bright.”

The FIA President has formed a strong bond with Peña after meeting him to discuss global motorsport and mobility issues during the annual FIA American Congress in Asunción in August last year.

Pena officially opened the three-day event, which brought together mobility and motorsport leaders from across the Americas to review key initiatives in road safety, sustainable mobility, regional sporting growth, and innovation in transport.

The Congress also set the stage for a historic moment in Paraguayan motorsport as the country made its debut on the FIA World Rally Championship calendar, with the WRC Rally del Paraguay taking place in the Itapúa region.

Ben Sulayem was present at the rally’s ceremonial opening along with Pena, and said Paraguay’s arrival into the championship, along with the 2025 season’s new final round in Saudi Arabia, pointed the way toward an exciting new era for rallying at the highest level.

The country’s maiden appearance on the WRC calendar marked a historic moment for Paraguayan motorsport, building on a united passion for racing and rich rally heritage.

Meanwhile, the FIA American Congress provided a vital opportunity to strengthen collaboration across the Americas, share expertise in mobility and motorsport, and advance shared priorities of safety, sustainability and innovation.

