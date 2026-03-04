GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Qatar FIA World Endurance Championship postponed

Qatar 1812km postponed following tensions in Middle East

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Qatar World Championship has been postponed
The Qatar World Championship has been postponed
AFP-EDUARDO LEAL

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) World Endurance Championship (WEC) have announced that the Qatar 1812km, originally scheduled to stage the opening round of the Championships on 26-28 March, has been officially postponed until later in the year.

FIA WEC officials have remained in close contact with the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) due to the ongoing and developing geopolitical situation in the Middle East. With the safety and security of drivers, teams, staff and fans as the top priority, a decision has been made to postpone the event that was originally scheduled for 26–28 March.

After further talks with representatives at Lusail International Circuit (LIC), the venue for the race, a revised date for the Qatar 1812km, likely in the second half of the season, will be confirmed and announced in due course.

As a result, the opening round of the championship will now be the six Hours of Imola, taking place in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region from 17–19 April.

President of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem, spoke on the decision to postpone the event in the official statement.

“The safety and wellbeing of our community will always be the FIA’s first priority, and I thank our Member Club the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation, Lusail International Circuit, the ACO and our championship colleagues for the measured and collaborative approach that has led to this decision,” he said.

“As the opening event of the FIA World Endurance Championship, the Qatar 1812km holds a special place for many fans, drivers and teams alike, and we will work closely with all involved to reschedule the race for later in the 2026 season.

“The FIA continues to monitor developments across the region and our thoughts remain with all those affected by these recent events as we hope for calm, safety and a return to stability.”

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Motorists drive past a plume of smoke rising from a reported Iranian strike in the industrial district of Doha, Qatar, on March 1, 2026.

Gulf countries and US unite against Iranian aggression

1m read
Messi will compete for Argentina in Qatar for the first time since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar Football Festival: Everything you need to know

3m read
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma lifts the ICC World Test Championship Mace as he celebrates with teammates after victory on day four of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match against Australia, at Lord's cricket ground, in London, on June 14, 2025.

South Africa announce eight home Tests for 2026/27

2m read
Khalifa Alfalasi

Alfalasi takes second place in Muscat drift showdown

2m read