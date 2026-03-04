Qatar FIA World Endurance Championship postponed

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) World Endurance Championship (WEC) have announced that the Qatar 1812km, originally scheduled to stage the opening round of the Championships on 26-28 March, has been officially postponed until later in the year.

FIA WEC officials have remained in close contact with the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) due to the ongoing and developing geopolitical situation in the Middle East. With the safety and security of drivers, teams, staff and fans as the top priority, a decision has been made to postpone the event that was originally scheduled for 26–28 March.

After further talks with representatives at Lusail International Circuit (LIC), the venue for the race, a revised date for the Qatar 1812km, likely in the second half of the season, will be confirmed and announced in due course.

As a result, the opening round of the championship will now be the six Hours of Imola, taking place in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region from 17–19 April.

President of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem, spoke on the decision to postpone the event in the official statement.

“The safety and wellbeing of our community will always be the FIA’s first priority, and I thank our Member Club the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation, Lusail International Circuit, the ACO and our championship colleagues for the measured and collaborative approach that has led to this decision,” he said.

“As the opening event of the FIA World Endurance Championship, the Qatar 1812km holds a special place for many fans, drivers and teams alike, and we will work closely with all involved to reschedule the race for later in the 2026 season.

“The FIA continues to monitor developments across the region and our thoughts remain with all those affected by these recent events as we hope for calm, safety and a return to stability.”

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.