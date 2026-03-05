GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Qatar Airways suspends flights amid airspace closure, plans relief operations

Qatar Airways urges passengers not to go to airport without official notification

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Qatar Airways suspends flights amid airspace closure, plans relief operations

Dubai: Qatar Airways said Thursday that flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace, and that they will resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities

The carrier said in a statement on X it will start operating a limited number relief flights from Mar. 5 to support passengers who are stranded due to the current situation across the region. The planned services are from Muscat to each of London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome, and Amsterdam. There is another planned service from Riyadh to Frankfurt.

Qatar Airways called on passengers not to proceed to the airport unless they have received an official notification from the carrier for these flights, adding that it will contact affected passengers directly with their assigned flight details, travel arrangements and next steps.

It also called on passengers to update their contact details so that they can be reached with flight information and instructions, noting that details can be updated at qatarairways.com or through the Qatar Airways mobile app.

The carrier highlighted that it will continue to closely monitor the situation and will share further updates as soon as they become available. 

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Passengers urged not to go to airport without notification.

Qatar Airways suspends flights, runs limited services

1m read
Ballistic missiles and drones intercepted before reaching targets. For illustrative purposes only.

Qatar shoots down two Iranian jets, intercepts missiles

1m read
UAE's Ain Dubai closed today

UAE's Ain Dubai closed today

1m read
The situation remains subject to change, with airlines in the region closely monitoring developments and adjusting operations in line with official guidance.

Flight updates: Qatar Airways suspends flights

1m read