Qatar Airways suspends flights amid airspace closure, plans relief operations

Qatar Airways urges passengers not to go to airport without official notification
Dubai: Qatar Airways said Thursday that flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace, and that they will resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities
The carrier said in a statement on X it will start operating a limited number relief flights from Mar. 5 to support passengers who are stranded due to the current situation across the region. The planned services are from Muscat to each of London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome, and Amsterdam. There is another planned service from Riyadh to Frankfurt.
Qatar Airways called on passengers not to proceed to the airport unless they have received an official notification from the carrier for these flights, adding that it will contact affected passengers directly with their assigned flight details, travel arrangements and next steps.
It also called on passengers to update their contact details so that they can be reached with flight information and instructions, noting that details can be updated at qatarairways.com or through the Qatar Airways mobile app.
The carrier highlighted that it will continue to closely monitor the situation and will share further updates as soon as they become available.
