US-Israel war on Iran: Qatar Airways suspends flights as Qatari airspace remains closed

Airline to resume once civil aviation authority reopens airspace
Doha: Flight operations at Qatar Airways remain temporarily suspended following the closure of Qatari airspace.
In an operational update, the airline confirmed that services will resume only once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of the country’s airspace.
“Qatar Airways flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace,” the airline said.
The carrier added that a further update will be provided on March 2 by 9 am Doha time (06:00 UTC).
The situation remains subject to change, with airlines in the region closely monitoring developments and adjusting operations in line with official guidance.