Qatar Airways resumes limited flights: March 9‑11 schedule revealed

Temporary approval from aviation authority
Qatar Airways will operate a limited flight schedule in the coming days after receiving temporary approval from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority to run select routes following recent disruptions.
The Doha-based carrier said the temporary schedule is designed to help travellers continue their journeys and reunite with family and friends safely.
Flights departing Hamad International Airport on March 10 will connect Doha with Cairo, London, Jeddah, Manila, Istanbul, Mumbai, Delhi, Nairobi, Madrid, Frankfurt, Colombo, Milan and Moscow.
Additional services on March 11 will serve Toronto, Dallas, Paris, Rome, Hong Kong, Seoul, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Melbourne.
Arrivals to Doha are scheduled from Seoul, Moscow, London, Delhi, Madrid, Islamabad, Beijing, Perth, Nairobi and Istanbul through March 12.
Qatar Airways emphasised that these flights do not represent a full resumption of commercial operations but are intended to reduce disruption. Passengers are urged to check the latest updates on the airline’s website, mobile app, or via travel agents, and not to travel to the airport without a confirmed ticket.
The airline said the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew remain its top priority, apologising for the disruption and thanking travelers for their patience. A further update on operations is expected later on March 10.