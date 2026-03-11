GOLD/FOREX
Qatar Airways to operate 29 flights on March 12: Destinations and schedule revealed

Flights include departures to London, New York and Madrid despite ongoing Gulf tensions

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Qatar Airways announces limited flights on March 12 and 13: Destinations and schedule revealed
Qatar Airways has announced it will operate 29 flights to and from Doha on Thursday, following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

“Temporary operating corridors allow select flights in the coming days to support passengers affected by regional disruptions,” the airline said in a post on X late Tuesday.

The flights include departures to London, New York, and Madrid, even as Iran continues retaliatory strikes across the Gulf.

Check the full list of flights for March 12 and 13:

Passenger guidance

  • Do not travel to the airport unless you hold a confirmed ticket.

  • Flights do not constitute a full resumption of scheduled operations.

  • Bookings and updates: Visit the Qatar Airways website, mobile app, or contact your travel agent.

Passengers with confirmed bookings Feb 28–Mar 22 may:

  • Make two complimentary date changes (up to 14 days from original date)

  • Or request a refund for unused tickets.

Qatar Airways reassures passengers that safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew remain the top priority.

The airline thanks travellers for their patience amid circumstances beyond its control.

