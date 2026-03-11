UAE flight status March 11: Latest schedules, cancellations, and refund options

Check the latest Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia schedules and travel updates
Amid ongoing regional developments, UAE airlines are operating limited flights. Passengers should travel only with confirmed bookings and check the latest updates before heading to the airport. The safety of passengers and crew remains the highest priority.
Following the partial reopening of regional airspace, Emirates is running a reduced schedule. Passengers, especially those transiting through Dubai, should check flight status, email notifications, and updates on emirates.com before travelling.
Today’s flight schedules are listed on emirates.com:
|Country
|Departure airport
|Arrival airport
|Flight number
|Argentina
|Dubai (DXB)
|Buenos Aires (EZE)
|EK 247
|Australia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Melbourne (MEL)
|EK 406
|Australia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Perth (PER)
|EK 420
|Australia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Sydney (SYD)
|EK 412
|Austria
|Dubai (DXB)
|Vienna (VIE)
|EK 127
|Bangladesh
|Dubai (DXB)
|Dhaka (DAC)
|EK 582
|Belgium
|Dubai (DXB)
|Brussels (BRU)
|EK 181
|Brazil
|Dubai (DXB)
|Rio de Janeiro (GIG)
|EK 247
|Brazil
|Dubai (DXB)
|S�o Paulo (GRU)
|EK 261
|Cambodia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Siem Reap Angkor Airport (SAI)
|EK 370
|Canada
|Dubai (DXB)
|Toronto (YYZ)
|EK 241
|China
|Dubai (DXB)
|Beijing (PEK)
|EK 306
|China
|Dubai (DXB)
|Guangzhou (CAN)
|EK 362
|China
|Dubai (DXB)
|Hangzhou (HGH)
|EK 310
|China
|Dubai (DXB)
|Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG)
|EK 304
|China
|Dubai (DXB)
|Shenzhen International Airport (SZX)
|EK 328
|C�te d'Ivoire
|Dubai (DXB)
|Abidjan (ABJ)
|EK 787
|Cyprus
|Dubai (DXB)
|Larnaca (LCA)
|EK 109
|Czech Republic
|Dubai (DXB)
|Prague (PRG)
|EK 139
|Denmark
|Dubai (DXB)
|Copenhagen (CPH)
|EK 151
|Egypt
|Dubai (DXB)
|Cairo (CAI)
|EK 921
|Egypt
|Dubai (DXB)
|Cairo (CAI)
|EK 923
|Egypt
|Dubai (DXB)
|Cairo (CAI)
|EK 927
|Ethiopia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Addis Ababa (ADD)
|EK 723
|France
|Dubai (DXB)
|Nice (NCE)
|EK 077
|France
|Dubai (DXB)
|Paris (CDG)
|EK 071
|France
|Dubai (DXB)
|Paris (CDG)
|EK 073
|France
|Dubai (DXB)
|Paris (CDG)
|EK 075
|Germany
|Dubai (DXB)
|D�sseldorf (DUS)
|EK 055
|Germany
|Dubai (DXB)
|Frankfurt (FRA)
|EK 043
|Germany
|Dubai (DXB)
|Frankfurt (FRA)
|EK 045
|Germany
|Dubai (DXB)
|Frankfurt (FRA)
|EK 047
|Germany
|Dubai (DXB)
|Hamburg (HAM)
|EK 059
|Germany
|Dubai (DXB)
|Munich (MUC)
|EK 051
|Ghana
|Dubai (DXB)
|Accra (ACC)
|EK 787
|Greece
|Dubai (DXB)
|Athens (ATH)
|EK 209
|Guinea
|Dubai (DXB)
|Conakry (CKY)
|EK 795
|Guinea
|Dubai (DXB)
|Conakry (CKY)
|EK 797
|Hong Kong
|Dubai (DXB)
|Hong Kong (HKG)
|EK 380
|Hong Kong
|Dubai (DXB)
|Hong Kong (HKG)
|EK 384
|Hungary
|Dubai (DXB)
|Budapest (BUD)
|EK 111
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Ahmedabad (AMD)
|EK 538
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Ahmedabad (AMD)
|EK 540
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Bengaluru (BLR)
|EK 564
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Bengaluru (BLR)
|EK 566
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Bengaluru (BLR)
|EK 568
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Chennai (MAA)
|EK 542
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Chennai (MAA)
|EK 544
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Chennai (MAA)
|EK 546
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Delhi (DEL)
|EK 510
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Delhi (DEL)
|EK 512
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Delhi (DEL)
|EK 514
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Delhi (DEL)
|EK 516
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Hyderabad (HYD)
|EK 524
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Hyderabad (HYD)
|EK 526
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Hyderabad (HYD)
|EK 528
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Kochi (COK)
|EK 530
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Kochi (COK)
|EK 532
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Kolkata (CCU)
|EK 570
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Kolkata (CCU)
|EK 572
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Mumbai (BOM)
|EK 500
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Mumbai (BOM)
|EK 502
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Mumbai (BOM)
|EK 504
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Mumbai (BOM)
|EK 506
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Mumbai (BOM)
|EK 508
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Thiruvananthapuram (TRV)
|EK 522
|Indonesia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Denpasar (DPS)
|EK 368
|Indonesia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Jakarta (CGK)
|EK 358
|Ireland
|Dubai (DXB)
|Dublin (DUB)
|EK 163
|Italy
|Dubai (DXB)
|Milan (MXP)
|EK 205
|Italy
|Dubai (DXB)
|Rome (FCO)
|EK 095
|Italy
|Dubai (DXB)
|Rome (FCO)
|EK 097
|Japan
|Dubai (DXB)
|Tokyo Haneda (HND)
|EK 312
|Japan
|Dubai (DXB)
|Tokyo Narita (NRT)
|EK 318
|Jordan
|Dubai (DXB)
|Amman (AMM)
|EK 903
|Kenya
|Dubai (DXB)
|Nairobi (NBO)
|EK 717
|Korea
|Dubai (DXB)
|Seoul (ICN)
|EK 322
|Malaysia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Kuala Lumpur (KUL)
|EK 342
|Maldives
|Dubai (DXB)
|Mal� (MLE)
|EK 656
|Maldives
|Dubai (DXB)
|Mal� (MLE)
|EK 658
|Malta
|Dubai (DXB)
|Malta (MLA)
|EK 109
|Mauritius
|Dubai (DXB)
|Mauritius (MRU)
|EK 703
|Mexico
|Dubai (DXB)
|Mexico City Airport (MEX)
|EK 255
|Morocco
|Dubai (DXB)
|Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport (CMN)
|EK 751
|Netherlands
|Dubai (DXB)
|Amsterdam (AMS)
|EK 145
|New Zealand
|Dubai (DXB)
|Auckland (AKL)
|EK 448
|New Zealand
|Dubai (DXB)
|Christchurch (CHC)
|EK 412
|Nigeria
|Dubai (DXB)
|Lagos (LOS)
|EK 783
|Norway
|Dubai (DXB)
|Oslo (OSL)
|EK 159
|Pakistan
|Dubai (DXB)
|Islamabad (ISB)
|EK 612
|Pakistan
|Dubai (DXB)
|Islamabad (ISB)
|EK 614
|Pakistan
|Dubai (DXB)
|Karachi (KHI)
|EK 600
|Pakistan
|Dubai (DXB)
|Karachi (KHI)
|EK 602
|Pakistan
|Dubai (DXB)
|Karachi (KHI)
|EK 606
|Pakistan
|Dubai (DXB)
|Lahore (LHE)
|EK 622
|Pakistan
|Dubai (DXB)
|Lahore (LHE)
|EK 624
|Philippines
|Dubai (DXB)
|Manila (MNL)
|EK 332
|Philippines
|Dubai (DXB)
|Manila (MNL)
|EK 334
|Philippines
|Dubai (DXB)
|Manila (MNL)
|EK 336
|Poland
|Dubai (DXB)
|Warsaw (WAW)
|EK 179
|Portugal
|Dubai (DXB)
|Lisbon (LIS)
|EK 193
|Russia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Moscow (DME)
|EK 129
|Russia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Moscow (DME)
|EK 131
|Russia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Moscow (DME)
|EK 133
|Russia
|Dubai (DXB)
|St. Petersburg (LED)
|EK 175
|Saudi Arabia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Jeddah (JED)
|EK 801
|Saudi Arabia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Jeddah (JED)
|EK 803
|Saudi Arabia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Jeddah (JED)
|EK 805
|Saudi Arabia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Medina (MED)
|EK 809
|Saudi Arabia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Riyadh International Airport (RUH)
|EK 817
|Saudi Arabia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Riyadh International Airport (RUH)
|EK 819
|Seychelles
|Dubai (DXB)
|Seychelles (SEZ)
|EK 705
|Singapore
|Dubai (DXB)
|Singapore (SIN)
|EK 314
|South Africa
|Dubai (DXB)
|Cape Town (CPT)
|EK 770
|South Africa
|Dubai (DXB)
|Johannesburg (JNB)
|EK 765
|South Africa
|Dubai (DXB)
|Johannesburg (JNB)
|EK 767
|Spain
|Dubai (DXB)
|Barcelona (BCN)
|EK 255
|Spain
|Dubai (DXB)
|Madrid (MAD)
|EK 141
|Spain
|Dubai (DXB)
|Madrid (MAD)
|EK 143
|Sri Lanka
|Dubai (DXB)
|Colombo Bandaranaike Airport (CMB)
|EK 650
|Sri Lanka
|Dubai (DXB)
|Colombo Bandaranaike Airport (CMB)
|EK 654
|Sri Lanka
|Dubai (DXB)
|Colombo Bandaranaike Airport (CMB)
|EK 654
|Sweden
|Dubai (DXB)
|Stockholm (ARN)
|EK 157
|Switzerland
|Dubai (DXB)
|Geneva (GVA)
|EK 083
|Switzerland
|Dubai (DXB)
|Z�rich (ZRH)
|EK 085
|Taiwan
|Dubai (DXB)
|Taipei (TPE)
|EK 366
|Thailand
|Dubai (DXB)
|Bangkok (BKK)
|EK 370
|Thailand
|Dubai (DXB)
|Phuket (HKT)
|EK 370
|Thailand
|Dubai (DXB)
|Phuket (HKT)
|EK 372
|Thailand
|Dubai (DXB)
|Phuket (HKT)
|EK 384
|Tunisia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Tunis (TUN)
|EK 378
|T�rkiye
|Dubai (DXB)
|Istanbul Airport (IST)
|EK 747
|United Kingdom
|Dubai (DXB)
|Birmingham (BHX)
|EK 121
|United Kingdom
|Dubai (DXB)
|Edinburgh (EDI)
|EK 039
|United Kingdom
|Dubai (DXB)
|Glasgow (GLA)
|EK 023
|United Kingdom
|Dubai (DXB)
|London Gatwick (LGW)
|EK 027
|United Kingdom
|Dubai (DXB)
|London Heathrow (LHR)
|EK 009
|United Kingdom
|Dubai (DXB)
|London Heathrow (LHR)
|EK 069
|United Kingdom
|Dubai (DXB)
|London Stansted (STN)
|EK 001
|United Kingdom
|Dubai (DXB)
|London Stansted (STN)
|EK 003
|United Kingdom
|Dubai (DXB)
|London Stansted (STN)
|EK 005
|United Kingdom
|Dubai (DXB)
|London Stansted (STN)
|EK 007
|United Kingdom
|Dubai (DXB)
|London Stansted (STN)
|EK 029
|United Kingdom
|Dubai (DXB)
|London Stansted (STN)
|EK 031
|United Kingdom
|Dubai (DXB)
|Manchester (MAN)
|EK 067
|United Kingdom
|Dubai (DXB)
|Newcastle (NCL)
|EK 019
|United Kingdom
|Dubai (DXB)
|Newcastle (NCL)
|EK 021
|United States
|Dubai (DXB)
|Boston (BOS)
|EK 237
|United States
|Dubai (DXB)
|Chicago (ORD)
|EK 235
|United States
|Dubai (DXB)
|Dallas (DFW)
|EK 221
|United States
|Dubai (DXB)
|New York John F Kennedy (JFK)
|EK 203
|United States
|Dubai (DXB)
|New York John F Kennedy (JFK)
|EK 205
|United States
|Dubai (DXB)
|Newark (EWR)
|EK 209
|United States
|Dubai (DXB)
|San Francisco (SFO)
|EK 225
|United States
|Dubai (DXB)
|Seattle (SEA)
|EK 229
|Vietnam
|Dubai (DXB)
|Da Nang (DAD)
|EK 370
|Vietnam
|Dubai (DXB)
|Hanoi (HAN)
|EK 394
|Vietnam
|Dubai (DXB)
|Ho Chi Minh City (SGN)
|EK 392
|Zambia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Lusaka (LUN)
|EK 713
|Zimbabwe
|Dubai (DXB)
|Harare Airport (HRE)
|EK 713
Missed rebooking? Call Emirates if booked directly, or contact your travel agent.
Limited flights operating: Only travel if Emirates has contacted you; rebook via call or agent.
Cancellation emails: Do not go to the airport; check Emirates travel advisory.
Upcoming flights: Emirates will contact passengers if the flight is operating.
Rescheduling without fees: Booked Feb 28 – Mar 31? Rebook for travel on/before Apr 30 via call/agent; avoid Manage My Booking.
Refunds: Free for cancelled flights or trips booked Feb 28 – Mar 31. Submit via Emirates form or agent; avoid Manage My Booking.
Hotel vouchers: Contact Emirates for hotel assignment; subject to availability.
Skywards Miles: Eligible if rebooked on another airline due to cancellation.
Etihad has resumed a limited flight schedule from Abu Dhabi to key destinations. Passengers should only travel with a confirmed booking or if contacted directly.
Destinations operating until March 19 include: Ahmedabad, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Athens, Atlanta, Bangkok, Barcelona, Beijing, Bengaluru, Boston, Brussels, Cairo, Casablanca, Chiang Mai, Chicago, Colombo, Copenhagen, Delhi, Denpasar (Bali), Dublin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Istanbul, Jakarta, Jeddah, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Krabi, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, London (Heathrow), Madrid, Malé, Manchester, Manila, Medina, Melbourne, Milan (Malpensa), Moscow (Sheremetyevo), Mumbai, Munich, Muscat, Nairobi, New York (JFK), Paris, Phnom Penh, Phuket, Prague, Riyadh, Rome, Seoul (Incheon), Seychelles, Singapore, St Petersburg, Sydney, Taipei, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo, Toronto, Vienna, Warsaw, Washington, Zurich.
Today’s flight schedule
Tomorrow’s flight schedule
Check flight status at etihad.com before travelling.
Keep contact details updated.
Tickets issued on/before Feb 28, 2026, for travel up to Mar 21, 2026, can be rebooked free onto flights until May 15, 2026.
Refunds for flights until 21 Mar can be requested via refund form or travel agent.
Avoid unnecessary trips to the airport unless you have a confirmed booking.
Note: Flights are subject to operational approvals and regional airspace conditions. Not all destinations operate daily.
flydubai has resumed operations across its network with a reduced schedule. Passengers booked Feb 28 – Mar 31 may rebook within 30 days of their original travel date with no penalty.
Passenger guidance:
Only travel if connecting flight is operating.
Flight durations and transit times may be longer due to temporary rerouting.
Check flight status online or via app.
Book via flydubai.com, mobile app, Contact Centre (+971 600 54 44 45), Travel Shops, or travel agent.
Keep contact details updated via Manage Your Booking.
Refer only to official flydubai channels for updates.
Air Arabia has resumed a limited number of flights to and from the UAE, subject to operational approvals. Passengers can book via website, mobile app, or travel agents. Previously cancelled flights may be rebooked if modification/refund options have not been used.
Destinations operating from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah include multiple cities across India, Pakistan, Egypt, Europe, and the Middle East.
|Country
|Destinations
|Austria
|Vienna
|Bangladesh
|Chittagong, Dhaka
|Egypt
|Assiut, Cairo, Alexandria, Cairo-Sphinx
|Ethiopia
|Addis Ababa
|Greece
|Athens
|India
|Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Kochi, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Nagpur, Thiruvananthapuram
|Italy
|Milan-Bergamo
|Jordan
|Amman
|Kazakhstan
|Almaty
|Kenya
|Nairobi
|Nepal
|Kathmandu
|Pakistan
|Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Sialkot, Quetta
|Saudi Arabia
|Dammam, Riyadh
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|Thailand
|Bangkok
|Turkey
|Istanbul, Trabzon
|Uganda
|Entebbe
Note: These are some of the destinations scheduled in March. Check flight bookings and flight status for the latest information.
One free date change within 15 days
Full credit voucher
Full refund to original payment method
For issues, use chat option to contact customer service
Managing your booking:
Direct bookings: Manage Booking page online or via app
Travel agent bookings: Contact agent directly
Important reminders:
Keep contact details updated
Check website or official channels for updates
High enquiry volumes expected; patience appreciated
Safety of passengers and crew remains top priority
Passengers are advised to stay updated, travel only with confirmed bookings, and monitor official airline channels. Airlines continue to prioritise safety as operations gradually resume across the region.