Aviation

UAE flight status March 11: Latest schedules, cancellations, and refund options

Check the latest Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia schedules and travel updates

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Limited UAE flights March 11: Schedules and passenger guidance
Dubai airport

Amid ongoing regional developments, UAE airlines are operating limited flights. Passengers should travel only with confirmed bookings and check the latest updates before heading to the airport. The safety of passengers and crew remains the highest priority.

Update: Limited flights and cancellations across the region

Emirates

Following the partial reopening of regional airspace, Emirates is running a reduced schedule. Passengers, especially those transiting through Dubai, should check flight status, email notifications, and updates on emirates.com before travelling.

Today’s flight schedules are listed on emirates.com:

CountryDeparture airportArrival airportFlight number
ArgentinaDubai (DXB)Buenos Aires (EZE)EK 247
AustraliaDubai (DXB)Melbourne (MEL)EK 406
AustraliaDubai (DXB)Perth (PER)EK 420
AustraliaDubai (DXB)Sydney (SYD)EK 412
AustriaDubai (DXB)Vienna (VIE)EK 127
BangladeshDubai (DXB)Dhaka (DAC)EK 582
BelgiumDubai (DXB)Brussels (BRU)EK 181
BrazilDubai (DXB)Rio de Janeiro (GIG)EK 247
BrazilDubai (DXB)S�o Paulo (GRU)EK 261
CambodiaDubai (DXB)Siem Reap Angkor Airport (SAI)EK 370
CanadaDubai (DXB)Toronto (YYZ)EK 241
ChinaDubai (DXB)Beijing (PEK)EK 306
ChinaDubai (DXB)Guangzhou (CAN)EK 362
ChinaDubai (DXB)Hangzhou (HGH)EK 310
ChinaDubai (DXB)Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG)EK 304
ChinaDubai (DXB)Shenzhen International Airport (SZX)EK 328
C�te d'IvoireDubai (DXB)Abidjan (ABJ)EK 787
CyprusDubai (DXB)Larnaca (LCA)EK 109
Czech RepublicDubai (DXB)Prague (PRG)EK 139
DenmarkDubai (DXB)Copenhagen (CPH)EK 151
EgyptDubai (DXB)Cairo (CAI)EK 921
EgyptDubai (DXB)Cairo (CAI)EK 923
EgyptDubai (DXB)Cairo (CAI)EK 927
EthiopiaDubai (DXB)Addis Ababa (ADD)EK 723
FranceDubai (DXB)Nice (NCE)EK 077
FranceDubai (DXB)Paris (CDG)EK 071
FranceDubai (DXB)Paris (CDG)EK 073
FranceDubai (DXB)Paris (CDG)EK 075
GermanyDubai (DXB)D�sseldorf (DUS)EK 055
GermanyDubai (DXB)Frankfurt (FRA)EK 043
GermanyDubai (DXB)Frankfurt (FRA)EK 045
GermanyDubai (DXB)Frankfurt (FRA)EK 047
GermanyDubai (DXB)Hamburg (HAM)EK 059
GermanyDubai (DXB)Munich (MUC)EK 051
GhanaDubai (DXB)Accra (ACC)EK 787
GreeceDubai (DXB)Athens (ATH)EK 209
GuineaDubai (DXB)Conakry (CKY)EK 795
GuineaDubai (DXB)Conakry (CKY)EK 797
Hong KongDubai (DXB)Hong Kong (HKG)EK 380
Hong KongDubai (DXB)Hong Kong (HKG)EK 384
HungaryDubai (DXB)Budapest (BUD)EK 111
IndiaDubai (DXB)Ahmedabad (AMD)EK 538
IndiaDubai (DXB)Ahmedabad (AMD)EK 540
IndiaDubai (DXB)Bengaluru (BLR)EK 564
IndiaDubai (DXB)Bengaluru (BLR)EK 566
IndiaDubai (DXB)Bengaluru (BLR)EK 568
IndiaDubai (DXB)Chennai (MAA)EK 542
IndiaDubai (DXB)Chennai (MAA)EK 544
IndiaDubai (DXB)Chennai (MAA)EK 546
IndiaDubai (DXB)Delhi (DEL)EK 510
IndiaDubai (DXB)Delhi (DEL)EK 512
IndiaDubai (DXB)Delhi (DEL)EK 514
IndiaDubai (DXB)Delhi (DEL)EK 516
IndiaDubai (DXB)Hyderabad (HYD)EK 524
IndiaDubai (DXB)Hyderabad (HYD)EK 526
IndiaDubai (DXB)Hyderabad (HYD)EK 528
IndiaDubai (DXB)Kochi (COK)EK 530
IndiaDubai (DXB)Kochi (COK)EK 532
IndiaDubai (DXB)Kolkata (CCU)EK 570
IndiaDubai (DXB)Kolkata (CCU)EK 572
IndiaDubai (DXB)Mumbai (BOM)EK 500
IndiaDubai (DXB)Mumbai (BOM)EK 502
IndiaDubai (DXB)Mumbai (BOM)EK 504
IndiaDubai (DXB)Mumbai (BOM)EK 506
IndiaDubai (DXB)Mumbai (BOM)EK 508
IndiaDubai (DXB)Thiruvananthapuram (TRV)EK 522
IndonesiaDubai (DXB)Denpasar (DPS)EK 368
IndonesiaDubai (DXB)Jakarta (CGK)EK 358
IrelandDubai (DXB)Dublin (DUB)EK 163
ItalyDubai (DXB)Milan (MXP)EK 205
ItalyDubai (DXB)Rome (FCO)EK 095
ItalyDubai (DXB)Rome (FCO)EK 097
JapanDubai (DXB)Tokyo Haneda (HND)EK 312
JapanDubai (DXB)Tokyo Narita (NRT)EK 318
JordanDubai (DXB)Amman (AMM)EK 903
KenyaDubai (DXB)Nairobi (NBO)EK 717
KoreaDubai (DXB)Seoul (ICN)EK 322
MalaysiaDubai (DXB)Kuala Lumpur (KUL)EK 342
MaldivesDubai (DXB)Mal� (MLE)EK 656
MaldivesDubai (DXB)Mal� (MLE)EK 658
MaltaDubai (DXB)Malta (MLA)EK 109
MauritiusDubai (DXB)Mauritius (MRU)EK 703
MexicoDubai (DXB)Mexico City Airport (MEX)EK 255
MoroccoDubai (DXB)Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport (CMN)EK 751
NetherlandsDubai (DXB)Amsterdam (AMS)EK 145
New ZealandDubai (DXB)Auckland (AKL)EK 448
New ZealandDubai (DXB)Christchurch (CHC)EK 412
NigeriaDubai (DXB)Lagos (LOS)EK 783
NorwayDubai (DXB)Oslo (OSL)EK 159
PakistanDubai (DXB)Islamabad (ISB)EK 612
PakistanDubai (DXB)Islamabad (ISB)EK 614
PakistanDubai (DXB)Karachi (KHI)EK 600
PakistanDubai (DXB)Karachi (KHI)EK 602
PakistanDubai (DXB)Karachi (KHI)EK 606
PakistanDubai (DXB)Lahore (LHE)EK 622
PakistanDubai (DXB)Lahore (LHE)EK 624
PhilippinesDubai (DXB)Manila (MNL)EK 332
PhilippinesDubai (DXB)Manila (MNL)EK 334
PhilippinesDubai (DXB)Manila (MNL)EK 336
PolandDubai (DXB)Warsaw (WAW)EK 179
PortugalDubai (DXB)Lisbon (LIS)EK 193
RussiaDubai (DXB)Moscow (DME)EK 129
RussiaDubai (DXB)Moscow (DME)EK 131
RussiaDubai (DXB)Moscow (DME)EK 133
RussiaDubai (DXB)St. Petersburg (LED)EK 175
Saudi ArabiaDubai (DXB)Jeddah (JED)EK 801
Saudi ArabiaDubai (DXB)Jeddah (JED)EK 803
Saudi ArabiaDubai (DXB)Jeddah (JED)EK 805
Saudi ArabiaDubai (DXB)Medina (MED)EK 809
Saudi ArabiaDubai (DXB)Riyadh International Airport (RUH)EK 817
Saudi ArabiaDubai (DXB)Riyadh International Airport (RUH)EK 819
SeychellesDubai (DXB)Seychelles (SEZ)EK 705
SingaporeDubai (DXB)Singapore (SIN)EK 314
South AfricaDubai (DXB)Cape Town (CPT)EK 770
South AfricaDubai (DXB)Johannesburg (JNB)EK 765
South AfricaDubai (DXB)Johannesburg (JNB)EK 767
SpainDubai (DXB)Barcelona (BCN)EK 255
SpainDubai (DXB)Madrid (MAD)EK 141
SpainDubai (DXB)Madrid (MAD)EK 143
Sri LankaDubai (DXB)Colombo Bandaranaike Airport (CMB)EK 650
Sri LankaDubai (DXB)Colombo Bandaranaike Airport (CMB)EK 654
SwedenDubai (DXB)Stockholm (ARN)EK 157
SwitzerlandDubai (DXB)Geneva (GVA)EK 083
SwitzerlandDubai (DXB)Z�rich (ZRH)EK 085
TaiwanDubai (DXB)Taipei (TPE)EK 366
ThailandDubai (DXB)Bangkok (BKK)EK 370
ThailandDubai (DXB)Phuket (HKT)EK 370
ThailandDubai (DXB)Phuket (HKT)EK 372
ThailandDubai (DXB)Phuket (HKT)EK 384
TunisiaDubai (DXB)Tunis (TUN)EK 378
T�rkiyeDubai (DXB)Istanbul Airport (IST)EK 747
United KingdomDubai (DXB)Birmingham (BHX)EK 121
United KingdomDubai (DXB)Edinburgh (EDI)EK 039
United KingdomDubai (DXB)Glasgow (GLA)EK 023
United KingdomDubai (DXB)London Gatwick (LGW)EK 027
United KingdomDubai (DXB)London Heathrow (LHR)EK 009
United KingdomDubai (DXB)London Heathrow (LHR)EK 069
United KingdomDubai (DXB)London Stansted (STN)EK 001
United KingdomDubai (DXB)London Stansted (STN)EK 003
United KingdomDubai (DXB)London Stansted (STN)EK 005
United KingdomDubai (DXB)London Stansted (STN)EK 007
United KingdomDubai (DXB)London Stansted (STN)EK 029
United KingdomDubai (DXB)London Stansted (STN)EK 031
United KingdomDubai (DXB)Manchester (MAN)EK 067
United KingdomDubai (DXB)Newcastle (NCL)EK 019
United KingdomDubai (DXB)Newcastle (NCL)EK 021
United StatesDubai (DXB)Boston (BOS)EK 237
United StatesDubai (DXB)Chicago (ORD)EK 235
United StatesDubai (DXB)Dallas (DFW)EK 221
United StatesDubai (DXB)New York John F Kennedy (JFK)EK 203
United StatesDubai (DXB)New York John F Kennedy (JFK)EK 205
United StatesDubai (DXB)Newark (EWR)EK 209
United StatesDubai (DXB)San Francisco (SFO)EK 225
United StatesDubai (DXB)Seattle (SEA)EK 229
VietnamDubai (DXB)Da Nang (DAD)EK 370
VietnamDubai (DXB)Hanoi (HAN)EK 394
VietnamDubai (DXB)Ho Chi Minh City (SGN)EK 392
ZambiaDubai (DXB)Lusaka (LUN)EK 713
ZimbabweDubai (DXB)Harare Airport (HRE)EK 713

Missed your flight? Here’s what to do

  • Missed rebooking? Call Emirates if booked directly, or contact your travel agent.

  • Limited flights operating: Only travel if Emirates has contacted you; rebook via call or agent.

  • Cancellation emails: Do not go to the airport; check Emirates travel advisory.

  • Upcoming flights: Emirates will contact passengers if the flight is operating.

  • Rescheduling without fees: Booked Feb 28 – Mar 31? Rebook for travel on/before Apr 30 via call/agent; avoid Manage My Booking.

  • Refunds: Free for cancelled flights or trips booked Feb 28 – Mar 31. Submit via Emirates form or agent; avoid Manage My Booking.

  • Hotel vouchers: Contact Emirates for hotel assignment; subject to availability.

  • Skywards Miles: Eligible if rebooked on another airline due to cancellation.

Etihad Airways

Etihad has resumed a limited flight schedule from Abu Dhabi to key destinations. Passengers should only travel with a confirmed booking or if contacted directly.

Destinations operating until March 19 include: Ahmedabad, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Athens, Atlanta, Bangkok, Barcelona, Beijing, Bengaluru, Boston, Brussels, Cairo, Casablanca, Chiang Mai, Chicago, Colombo, Copenhagen, Delhi, Denpasar (Bali), Dublin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Istanbul, Jakarta, Jeddah, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Krabi, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, London (Heathrow), Madrid, Malé, Manchester, Manila, Medina, Melbourne, Milan (Malpensa), Moscow (Sheremetyevo), Mumbai, Munich, Muscat, Nairobi, New York (JFK), Paris, Phnom Penh, Phuket, Prague, Riyadh, Rome, Seoul (Incheon), Seychelles, Singapore, St Petersburg, Sydney, Taipei, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo, Toronto, Vienna, Warsaw, Washington, Zurich.

Today’s flight schedule

 Tomorrow’s flight schedule 

Passenger guidance:

  • Check flight status at etihad.com before travelling.

  • Keep contact details updated.

  • Tickets issued on/before Feb 28, 2026, for travel up to Mar 21, 2026, can be rebooked free onto flights until May 15, 2026.

  • Refunds for flights until 21 Mar can be requested via refund form or travel agent.

  • Avoid unnecessary trips to the airport unless you have a confirmed booking.

Note: Flights are subject to operational approvals and regional airspace conditions. Not all destinations operate daily.

flydubai

flydubai has resumed operations across its network with a reduced schedule. Passengers booked Feb 28 – Mar 31 may rebook within 30 days of their original travel date with no penalty.

Passenger guidance:

  • Only travel if connecting flight is operating.

  • Flight durations and transit times may be longer due to temporary rerouting.

  • Check flight status online or via app.

  • Book via flydubai.com, mobile app, Contact Centre (+971 600 54 44 45), Travel Shops, or travel agent.

  • Keep contact details updated via Manage Your Booking.

  • Refer only to official flydubai channels for updates.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia has resumed a limited number of flights to and from the UAE, subject to operational approvals. Passengers can book via website, mobile app, or travel agents. Previously cancelled flights may be rebooked if modification/refund options have not been used.

Destinations operating from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah include multiple cities across India, Pakistan, Egypt, Europe, and the Middle East.

CountryDestinations
AustriaVienna
BangladeshChittagong, Dhaka
EgyptAssiut, Cairo, Alexandria, Cairo-Sphinx
EthiopiaAddis Ababa
GreeceAthens
IndiaAhmedabad, Mumbai, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Kochi, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Nagpur, Thiruvananthapuram
ItalyMilan-Bergamo
JordanAmman
KazakhstanAlmaty
KenyaNairobi
NepalKathmandu
PakistanIslamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Sialkot, Quetta
Saudi ArabiaDammam, Riyadh
Sri LankaColombo
ThailandBangkok
TurkeyIstanbul, Trabzon
UgandaEntebbe

Note: These are some of the destinations scheduled in March. Check flight bookings and flight status for the latest information.

Rebooking and refund options:

  • One free date change within 15 days

  • Full credit voucher

  • Full refund to original payment method

  • For issues, use chat option to contact customer service

Managing your booking:

  • Direct bookings: Manage Booking page online or via app

  • Travel agent bookings: Contact agent directly

Important reminders:

  • Keep contact details updated

  • Check website or official channels for updates

  • High enquiry volumes expected; patience appreciated

  • Safety of passengers and crew remains top priority

Passengers are advised to stay updated, travel only with confirmed bookings, and monitor official airline channels. Airlines continue to prioritise safety as operations gradually resume across the region.

Emirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAviationAir Arabia

