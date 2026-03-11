GOLD/FOREX
US-Israel war on Iran Day 12: US sinks 16 Iranian mine ships, Israel hits Iran and Lebanon

UAE intercepts 92 per cent of 270 missiles over 11 days as new attacks hit Saudi Arabia

Gulf News Report
US-Israel-Iran war
US forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz.
US forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz.
X / US Central Command
US says it destroyed Iranian naval ships and minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Israel launched fresh strikes on Iran and Lebanon targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Beirut, and Tehran claims US and Israeli attacks have hit nearly 10,000 civilian sites. In the UAE, air defences reported a 92 per cent interception rate against 270 missiles and a 94% success rate against 1,475 drones over 11 days. The Ministry of Defence also held a military funeral for two UAE officers martyred in a helicopter crash. Follow all the latest developments here:

Highlights

Qatar Airways March 12–13 flights: Key routes revealed

Qatar Airways has announced it will operate 29 flights to and from Doha on Thursday, following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

“Temporary operating corridors allow select flights in the coming days to support passengers affected by regional disruptions,” the airline said in a post on X late Tuesday.

Iran's Guards say targeted US base in Kuwait

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday that at least two missiles targeted a United States base in Kuwait, according to Iranian news agencies Fars and Mehr.

"The American base in Arifjan was... hit by firing 2 missiles by the IRGC Ground Force missile unit," the Guards said, Fars and Mehr reported, referring to Camp Arifjan located south of Kuwait City.

Kuwaiti authorities have not yet commented on the reports.

US strikes multiple Iranian naval vessels, mine-layers

The US military forces have eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Central Command.

The command in charge of the US military's Middle East operations announced late on Tuesday that it had targeted Iranian vessels suspected of mining the vital Strait of Hormuz, issuing stark warnings of further escalation if Tehran continues its aggressive actions.

Saudi Arabia intercepts new missiles and drones near key bases

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence reported multiple interceptions over the past few hours, successfully destroying a series of drones and ballistic missiles

  • Two drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Empty Quarter, heading toward the Shaybah field.

  • Two drones were destroyed in the Eastern Region.

  • Five drones were intercepted east of Al Kharj Governorate.

  • Two drones were intercepted in Hafar Al Batin.

  • Six ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base were destroyed.

  • A ballistic missile targeting the Eastern Region was intercepted.

The Ministry continues to monitor and respond to aerial threats

Israel says missiles launched from Iran

Israel’s military said Wednesday that it detected missiles heading towards the country from Iran and had activated air defences, as it pressed a “wave” of strikes against Iran and Lebanon.

“A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the military said on its official Telegram account.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency services reported no immediate injuries following the missile fire, but said its teams were treating “a small number of people who were injured on their way to protected areas”.

Bahrain issues siren alert

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior has urged residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe location. “The siren has been sounded,” it said in a post on X.

Iran says carries out strikes on US, Israeli targets

Iran says carries out strikes on US, Israeli targets Iran has launched new strikes on Israeli and American targets in the Middle East, state broadcaster IRIB said on Wednesday.

The barrage was “the most intense and heaviest since the start of the war”, lasting three hours and targeting Israeli cities including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa, the broadcaster said, citing a statement from Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

The broadcaster said the missile salvo targeted “numerous US targets in Erbil” in Iraqi Kurdistan and the US Fifth Fleet naval base in Bahrain.

UAE authorities responding to missile threats

UAE authorities are responding to missile threats, according to the Ministry of Interior. Citizens and residents are being urged to remain in safe places and not to leave until instructions are issued by competent authorities.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority also sent out an alert stating: “Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates.”

UAE authorities responding to missile threats

UAE authorities are responding to missile threats, according to the Ministry of Interior. Citizens and residents are being urged to remain in safe places and not to leave until instructions are issued by competent authorities.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority also sent out an alert stating: “Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates.”

Saudi Defence intercept, destroy 6 missiles launched toward base

Spokesperson of the Saudi Ministry of Defense Major General Turki Al-Maliki stated that six ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base were intercepted and destroyed, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Oil prices nosedive on US signal of intervention in Hormuz Strait

Oil prices plummeted sharply early on Wednesday (March 11, 2026), reflecting developments in the Middle East.

Prices crashed amid reports that the US is considering to seize control of the geopolitically sensitive Hormuz Strait, and restore the passage of oil tankers.

As of 8.35am Tokyo, Wednesday (11.35PM GMT, Tuesday) West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell to $86.55 per barrel, down $8.22 or 8.67%. Brent crude dropped to $89.80, a decline of $9.16 or 9.26%, while Murban crude settled at $102.20, down $8.02 or 7.28%.

Red Cross member killed by Israeli strike in Lebanon

The man succumbed to his wounds early Wednesday, two days after the strike on his team while they were rescuing people following an earlier attack, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

It is the first time a Red Cross worker has been killed since the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel erupted March 2.

The Health Ministry and the Lebanese Red Cross have condemned repeated strikes on medical and rescue teams. Another, separate strike Monday wounded one member of a team.

Global oil prices next hinge on security of Iran’s Kharg Island

Global oil markets are now closely watching Iran’s Kharg Island, a key export hub whose disruption could quickly drive crude prices higher by tightening global supply. The small island in the Arabian Gulf handles around 90% of Iranian crude exports, and is one of the most strategically important oil terminals in the global energy system. Iran exports roughly 1.5 million barrels per day through the facility — larger than the total output of many OPEC members. Any disruption to the terminal could remove significant supply from international markets and amplify volatility in oil prices.

UAE urges global action against Iranian missiles and drones

Jamal Al Musharakh, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva has strongly condemned the Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting the UAE and countries across the region, stressing that such actions constitute a clear violation of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.

The UAE is actively engaging with the UN, humanitarian agencies, and international organisations to brief partners on the evolving situation and its implications for regional stability and humanitarian operations. Al Musharakh briefed journalists in Geneva with the Accredited Correspondents at the United Nations (ACANU) on Iran's unprovoked aggression against the UAE and neighbouring countries.

Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor and Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News

