Two drones fall near Dubai airport, four injured

Dubai Airports, which operates DXB and DWC, resumed operations partially from March 7

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Travellers have been urged to not travel to the airports unless they have been contacted by their airline.
Dubai authorities have confirmed that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Wednesday morning, resulting in minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and moderate injuries to one Indian national. Air traffic is operating as normal.

Dubai Airports, which operates DXB and DWC, resumed operations partially from March 7 after a brief interruption.

Travellers have been urged to not travel to the airports unless they have been contacted by their airline that their flight is confirmed, as schedules continue to change.

On March 1, a concourse at DXB sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and managed the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities.

“Four staff sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention. Due to contingency plans already in place, most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers,” the airport said in an earlier statement.

Last year, DXB welcomed 95.2 million guests, up 3.1 percent year on year, marking the busiest year in the airport’s history and the highest annual international passenger traffic ever recorded by any airport.

December was the busiest month in DXB history, with 8.7 million guests, up 6.1 percent year on year. The fourth quarter was also the busiest ever, with 25.1 million guests, an increase of 5.9 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Total flight movements reached 118,000 in Q4, up 5 percent, bringing the annual total to 454,800, a rise of 3.3 percent year on year.

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Get Updates on Topics You Choose

