UAE: Debris falls on Abu Dhabi warehouse, Mussafah facility after drone interception

No injuries as intercepted drone debris hits ICAD and Mussafah sites
Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to reports of debris falling on a warehouse in ICAD and a commercial facility in the Mussafah area, following the successful interception of drones by air defence systems.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
The incident caused no injuries and only minor building damage, the Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed.
Public urged to follow official sources
Authorities reminded the public to rely solely on information from official channels and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified reports.