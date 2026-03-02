GOLD/FOREX
UAE: Debris falls on Abu Dhabi warehouse, Mussafah facility after drone interception

No injuries as intercepted drone debris hits ICAD and Mussafah sites

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi authorities respond to debris from downed drones
AFP-RYAN LIM

Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to reports of debris falling on a warehouse in ICAD and a commercial facility in the Mussafah area, following the successful interception of drones by air defence systems.

The incident caused no injuries and only minor building damage, the Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed.

Public urged to follow official sources

Authorities reminded the public to rely solely on information from official channels and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified reports.

