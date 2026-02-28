Confirms delays, diversions, or cancellations, due to temporary closure of UAE airspace.
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports has announced that some inbound and outbound flights at Zayed International Airport (AUH) may experience delays, diversions, or cancellations, due to the temporary closure of UAE airspace.
“The safety of our passengers remains our highest priority. We are working closely with airlines and relevant authorities to manage the situation and minimise disruption where possible.”
“Passengers scheduled to travel today should check directly with their airline before heading to the airport. Further updates will be shared as more information becomes available,” Abu Dhabi Airports said, urging the public to obtain information from its official sources.