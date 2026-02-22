Emirates, Air India flights to New York also disrupted; passengers urged to rebook
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has cancelled and delayed several flights to and from the United States due to a severe winter storm affecting parts of North America.
A fast-developing Nor’easter is set to batter the US East Coast with 1–2 feet of snow beginning Sunday, bringing significant travel disruptions to a region still recovering from a previous winter storm.
The following services on February 23 have been cancelled:
EY1 Abu Dhabi (AUH) – New York (JFK)
EY2 New York (JFK) – Abu Dhabi (AUH)
EY7 Abu Dhabi (AUH) – Boston (BOS)
EY8 Boston (BOS) – Abu Dhabi (AUH)
EY3 Abu Dhabi – New York (JFK) on February 23 is delayed by approximately five hours, now departing 14:40 AUH and arriving 20:25 JFK.
EY4 New York (JFK) – Abu Dhabi (AUH) on February 22 will depart four hours earlier at 18:00 local time.
Etihad said affected passengers will be rebooked on alternative flights when services resume or offered a full refund if requested.
Travellers are advised to keep their contact details up to date via etihad.com/contactme to receive timely updates via SMS or email.
The airline reaffirmed that the safety and comfort of passengers and crew remain its top priority. Etihad warned that further delays or cancellations could occur depending on weather conditions and apologised for any inconvenience caused.
Emirates has cancelled and rescheduled multiple Dubai–New York/Newark flights, urging passengers to contact the airline or their travel agencies for rebooking. Connecting flights via Dubai will be automatically rebooked to final destinations.
Air India has cancelled all flights to and from New York and Newark on 23 February, prioritising passenger safety amid the blizzard warning. Passengers are advised to contact Air India’s 24×7 call centre or visit airindia.com for updates and rebooking options.
Authorities have urged residents along the East Coast to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Officials warn the storm could create extreme conditions, flooding, and hazardous roadways, with Boston, New York, and New Jersey expected to see the heaviest snow accumulation late Sunday into Monday.
Meteorologists have issued blizzard warnings for New York and parts of at least six states, noting that heavy snow and gale-force winds will affect major cities along the densely populated Interstate 95 corridor, including Philadelphia, Boston, and Washington.
The National Weather Service (NWS) said snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch (2.5 cm) per hour, creating near-impossible travel conditions. Winds may gust up to 60 mph (96 km/h), and the heavy, wet snow could lead to power outages.
Coastal flooding is also expected in Delaware, New Jersey, and other mid-Atlantic and northeastern states. More than 50 million Americans are in the storm’s path.