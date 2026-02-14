Emirati pioneers take controls: Etihad Rail passenger service names first national train captains

Ibrahim Al Hammadi and Sarah Al Mazrouei lead the UAE’s first passenger rail service
Etihad Rail has announced the appointment of Ibrahim Al Hammadi and Sarah Al Mazrouei as the first Emirati captains for its highly anticipated passenger rail service, scheduled to begin operations later this year.
The company confirmed that both captains are fully prepared to lead train operations and contribute to delivering a modern, comfortable travel experience for passengers across the United Arab Emirates.
In a statement, Etihad Rail noted that the two Emirati pioneers expressed pride in the continued support of the UAE leadership and its confidence in national talent, emphasizing the importance of empowering citizens to contribute to strategic national projects.
Qualifying the first Emirati train captains represents a significant milestone in the development of the UAE’s transport and infrastructure sector. The achievement reflects the success of national strategies aimed at empowering Emirati professionals in advanced technical and engineering fields, while strengthening local participation in major infrastructure projects.
The selection of Al Hammadi and Al Mazrouei followed an extensive training programme that included multiple stages of theoretical and practical qualification. The programme covered railway operating systems, safety procedures, modern driving technologies, and field training on operational rail networks. Training was designed according to the highest international standards to ensure operational readiness and efficiency.
Both captains previously contributed to freight rail operations, gaining hands-on experience that prepared them for the transition to passenger services.
The UAE’s national passenger rail network will connect 11 cities and regions across the country, supported by a fleet of 13 trains capable of operating at speeds of up to 200 km/h, with a capacity of approximately 400 passengers per train. The network forms part of the broader Etihad Rail project to establish an integrated national railway system supporting economic and social connectivity.
Etihad Rail described Al Mazrouei and Al Hammadi as representatives of a new generation shaping the future of rail transport in the UAE — from operating freight trains today to welcoming passenger services this year — contributing directly to the country’s first national passenger railway network.
Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the first Emirati train captain, said he is proud to be part of a project of Etihad Rail’s scale, describing it as a genuine opportunity to contribute to a national success story and advance the UAE’s transport infrastructure.
His passion for the sector began with freight train operations, and he expressed enthusiasm about leading passenger trains once services begin.
“I look forward to the day passenger trains begin operating and I can see people using them in their daily lives, travelling easily and comfortably between cities across the UAE. Every journey is an opportunity to make people’s lives easier and improve their travel experience, which is a true source of pride for me as an Emirati,” he said.
Al Hammadi began his career after enrolling at Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute, where he gained engineering fundamentals and technical skills required for the railway sector. He later became among the first Emirati professionals involved in freight train operations.
Sarah Al Mazrouei, the first Emirati female train captain, described train operation as more than a profession, calling it an opportunity to improve people’s daily lives and contribute to national development.
“Driving a train is not just a job; it is an opportunity to make people happy and simplify their daily lives. Since childhood, I dreamed of contributing to my country’s progress. Today, as the first Emirati female captain, I look forward to operating passenger trains that become part of everyday mobility between cities across the UAE,” she said.
She added that the experience brings her immense pride because she is helping deliver a genuine national service that enhances quality of life and supports the future of sustainable transport.
The passenger network represents the UAE’s first fully integrated national railway system for passenger transport, strengthening connectivity between emirates while providing safe and reliable mobility for citizens, residents, and visitors. It is expected to become a cornerstone of the country’s transport ecosystem, supporting economic growth and social cohesion.
The company emphasised its commitment to national talent, supported by global best practices and partnerships with international operators, while deploying advanced train fleets and modern technologies to ensure the highest standards of safety, reliability, and quality.
Beyond professional qualification, the achievement reflects growing institutional confidence in Emirati youth to lead complex strategic projects, particularly within the transport sector, a key pillar of sustainable economic development.
Officials stressed that investing in human capital is as important as investing in technology and infrastructure. Developing specialized Emirati expertise ensures knowledge sustainability, supports future generations, and strengthens the UAE’s position as a regional hub for transport and logistics.
The presence of Emirati train captains is also expected to inspire more young people to pursue engineering and technical careers related to the railway sector, especially with future expansion plans and potential regional connectivity projects that will open new professional opportunities in operations, maintenance, and smart systems management.
Ultimately, the story of the UAE’s first train captains stands as a living example of national ambition moving confidently along the tracks of the future — driven by a leadership vision that recognizes people as the nation’s greatest asset and the true makers of achievement.