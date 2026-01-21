Etihad Rail reveals first passenger routes linking Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah

One-hour Abu Dhabi to Dubai trips set to reshape commutes as Etihad Rail nears launch
Dubai: Etihad Rail has confirmed the first routes on its long-awaited passenger network. It said the opening phase will connect Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah, creating a spine that links the country’s main commercial centres with the east coast. Passenger services are expected to begin in 2026, with further routes and stations to follow.
“I am able to now reveal the initial routes which will launch in 2026,” Azza Al Suwaidi, deputy chief executive of Etihad Rail Mobility, told The National. “Initially, trains will operate between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, our twin centres of commerce, as well as connect with Fujairah in the east. From that spine, and over the course of 2026 and beyond, further routes, connections and stations will come online. We are anticipating big demand.”
Journey times are expected to be about an hour between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and around 90 minutes between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, with final timetables still being developed. Trains will travel at speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour and carry as many as 400 passengers.
The Abu Dhabi to Dubai route will run frequent services, reflecting rising commuter traffic and business travel between the two emirates. The link to Fujairah is designed to support tourism and improve access to the east coast, offering an alternative to increasingly congested roads.
Population growth across the UAE and heavier use of the highway network were key factors behind the choice of the first routes, according to Etihad Rail. Station locations were selected based on population density, travel demand and inter-emirate connectivity.
The first three stations will be located in Mohamed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai and Fujairah’s Sakamkam neighbourhood near the Al Hilal City development.
Construction on all three stations has advanced rapidly over the past year. Their distinctive facades are designed to be “open, welcoming and easy to navigate,” Al Suwaidi said. “I can’t wait for passengers to be on board and to experience the entire rail network.”
Etihad Rail expects about 10 million passengers a year to use the service, which will operate on the existing freight line. Last week, it confirmed the locations of 11 stations across the country, which Al Suwaidi described as the “foundations of the network”.
“The UAE’s rail network has been explicitly designed to anticipate the needs of a growing nation,” she said. “Station locations have been chosen to complement existing population centres, as well as areas deliberately allocated for future development. Our aspiration is that the network itself will act as a stimulus for further growth.”
Access beyond the platform is a major focus. Etihad Rail is working on first and last-mile solutions that link stations with metro and bus services, taxis and ride-hailing, along with facilities for bicycles and other personal transport.
“How people get to and from the station is just as important as the journey itself,” Al Suwaidi said. “People travel in different ways, at different times, and first and last-mile connections need to reflect real life. We’re exploring integration with existing public transport, taxis and ride-hailing services, including new partnerships such as our collaboration with Yango Group.”
Established in 2009, Etihad Rail began freight operations in Abu Dhabi several years later, with the national freight network becoming operational in 2023. Building a passenger network from scratch brought what Al Suwaidi described as “real challenges”.
“Delivering a network of this scale took three years, over 7,000 experts and workers and more than 24 million working hours,” she said. “By taking the time to build it properly, we’re delivering infrastructure that can earn trust and serve the country for generations to come.”
Plans are also in place for a separate electrified high-speed passenger line between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which aims to cut travel time to 30 minutes. A launch date for that service has yet to be announced.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox