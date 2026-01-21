Etihad Rail reveals first passenger routes linking Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah

“I am able to now reveal the initial routes which will launch in 2026,” Azza Al Suwaidi, deputy chief executive of Etihad Rail Mobility, told The National. “Initially, trains will operate between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, our twin centres of commerce, as well as connect with Fujairah in the east. From that spine, and over the course of 2026 and beyond, further routes, connections and stations will come online. We are anticipating big demand.”