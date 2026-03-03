National railway trial strengthens transport continuity and resilience
Dubai: Abu Dhabi has activated a key cross-border rail connection in a move designed to safeguard transport continuity and reinforce logistical resilience during a period of heightened regional risk assessment.
Etihad Rail, in coordination with the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi, operated a passenger train as part of trial runs on the route linking Al Ghuwaifat on the Saudi border with Al Faya in Abu Dhabi. The step forms part of a broader operational framework aimed at ensuring that vital services remain uninterrupted and that alternative mobility channels can be deployed when required.
The Al Ghuwaifat to Al Faya corridor carries strategic weight, strengthening the geographic connection between the UAE and Saudi Arabia while supporting the smooth movement of people and access to key ports. The route facilitates travel for nationals and residents and provides authorities with an additional transport option aligned with approved response plans.
Officials described the operation as part of a coordinated package of proactive measures designed to integrate institutional roles, enhance logistical security and align with multi-scenario risk management frameworks. The trial reflects advance planning rather than reactive decision-making, demonstrating how operational readiness is embedded within governance structures.
Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi, said the readiness of transport systems remains central to the emirate’s comprehensive response ecosystem.
He said the development and preparedness of transport options represent a critical component of ensuring stability, adding that all developments are managed through clear governance frameworks and integrated coordination mechanisms across vital sectors. He noted that this approach enables rapid adaptation and efficient resource deployment in response to evolving circumstances.
Al Nuaimi added that flexibility within the transport sector directly supports the continuity of essential services and contributes to societal stability. He affirmed that the centre continues to monitor developments and analyse indicators around the clock to strengthen preparedness and reinforce public confidence in the response system.
From an infrastructure perspective, the trial highlights the operational maturity of the national railway network and its role within broader contingency planning.
Eng Mohammed Al Shehhi, Chief Projects Officer at Etihad Rail, said, “The operation of passenger services between Al Ghuwaifat and Al Faya as part of the trial demonstrates the readiness and flexibility of the UAE’s national railway network, which is designed to ensure the continuity of vital services in all circumstances. This initiative follows the directives of our wise leadership to strengthen the national transport ecosystem and enhance its strategic role in supporting society, under the ongoing guidance of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail.”
He added, “We are proud to support the joint response efforts led by the relevant authorities, providing safe, reliable, and well-organised transport solutions at a time when the continuity of the national transport ecosystem is crucial. Our teams continue to work closely with government partners to maintain sustainable operations and deliver dependable transport services, enhancing traffic flow and supporting the readiness of the national transport ecosystem.”
The operation of the route demonstrates that AbuDhabi's response framework goes beyond preventive measures and field coordination. It includes timely operational decisions that enhance service efficiency and ensure the smooth flow of movement in different circumstances. This step illustrates how risk assessments are translated into practical solutions that support vital sectors. It also strengthens Abu Dhabi's ability to manage developments effectively, maintain service continuity, and reinforce infrastructure readiness.