“I am able to now reveal the initial routes which will launch in 2026,” said Azza Al Suwaidi, deputy chief executive of Etihad Rail Mobility. “Initially, trains will operate between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, our twin centres of commerce, as well as connect with Fujairah in the east. From that spine, and over the course of 2026 and beyond, further routes, connections and stations will come online. We are anticipating big demand.”

Attention is now shifting toward passengers. Etihad Rail has confirmed that the first phase of its long-awaited passenger network will connect Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah, forming a spine that links the country’s main commercial centres with the east coast. Passenger services are expected to begin in 2026, with additional routes and stations to follow.

The scale of cargo handled since operations began reflects rising demand for rail as an alternative to road transport, particularly for heavy and bulk goods. The network’s role in reducing congestion and improving logistics efficiency has placed it firmly at the centre of the UAE’s long-term transport strategy.

Plans are also advancing for a separate electrified high-speed passenger line between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which aims to cut travel time to around 30 minutes. A launch timeline for that service has yet to be announced, though it is expected to further reshape daily travel patterns once operational.

Journey times are expected to be about one hour between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and around 90 minutes between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, with final timetables still under development. Trains will operate at up to 200 kilometres per hour and carry up to 400 passengers.

