All you need to know about Etihad Rail before passenger trains launch in 2026

Alongside this network, a separate high-speed rail project is under development that will eventually link Abu Dhabi and Dubai in about 30 minutes at speeds of up to 350 km per hour. That service, unveiled in 2025, will operate with dedicated stations and is positioned as a premium, ultra-fast corridor rather than a replacement for the wider passenger network.

For travellers, the headline figures are hard to ignore. Etihad Rail expects journey times of 57 minutes between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, 70 minutes between Abu Dhabi and Ruwais, and 105 minutes between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. Trains will operate at speeds of up to 200 km per hour, cutting travel times by around a third compared to driving.

Etihad Rail is also central to the UAE’s logistics and trade strategy, linking ports such as Khalifa Port, Jebel Ali and the Port of Fujairah with industrial zones across the country. Beyond that, the UAE-Oman Hafeet Rail project will connect Sohar to the UAE network, cutting travel times between Sohar and Abu Dhabi to about 1 hour 40 minutes.

Crucially, Etihad Rail stations are being integrated with metro and bus networks, along with shared mobility options such as e-scooters and bikes. The aim is to reduce friction at the start and end of journeys, one of the common weaknesses of intercity rail elsewhere.

In Abu Dhabi, stations are expected at Reem Island, Saadiyat Island, Yas Island and near the Mussafah and Mohammed bin Zayed City corridor. Dubai’s main station is under construction near Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station, with another planned close to Al Jaddaf and Al Maktoum International Airport. Sharjah’s station will sit near University City, while Fujairah’s first passenger station is in Sakamkam.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.