Etihad Rail unveils final train designs, ticketing details ahead of 2026 launch

Each train will offer three classes: Economy, Family, and First Class. The Economy Class will feature face-to-face seating in dark grey, while the Family Class will have opposing seats with a larger table in between. First Class will provide wider, adjustable seats designed for passenger comfort. Small foldable tables will be available behind each seat, with overhead compartments for luggage in all cabins, along with designated spaces for larger baggage.

To enter the station, passengers will scan their tickets through smart electronic gates. A company spokesperson explained that it is recommended to book tickets in advance online, though ticket vending machines will also be available at stations. A model of the machine was displayed during the conference, showcasing its black-and-grey design. The machines will allow passengers to select their travel class, choose departure and arrival stations, and enter special requests. Payment options will include cash, debit and credit cards, and Apple Pay.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.