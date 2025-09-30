GOLD/FOREX
Etihad Rail unveils final train designs, ticketing details ahead of 2026 launch

To enter the station, passengers will scan their tickets through smart electronic gates

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Etihad Rail has revealed the final designs of its much-anticipated passenger trains set to launch in the UAE. A model of the sleek silver train cabin was showcased at the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, featuring Etihad Rail’s distinctive black-and-red logo.

Each train will offer three classes: Economy, Family, and First Class. The Economy Class will feature face-to-face seating in dark grey, while the Family Class will have opposing seats with a larger table in between. First Class will provide wider, adjustable seats designed for passenger comfort. Small foldable tables will be available behind each seat, with overhead compartments for luggage in all cabins, along with designated spaces for larger baggage.

Set to launch in 2026, the train will connect Abu Dhabi to Dubai in just 57 minutes.

Journey times and train speeds

The first trains are expected to operate at speeds of up to 200km/h. Travel time from Abu Dhabi to Dubai will be 57 minutes, from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah around 100 minutes, and from Abu Dhabi to Ruwais approximately 70 minutes.

Two different train models will operate on the network, each with varying seating capacities. Chinese-manufactured CRC coaches will accommodate around 365 seats, while Spanish-built CAF coaches will offer about 369 seats. While minor design differences will exist, all trains will feature the same three-class layout. Train crew and station staff will wear cream and red uniforms, while train drivers will be dressed in grey and black.

Smart gates

To enter the station, passengers will scan their tickets through smart electronic gates. A company spokesperson explained that it is recommended to book tickets in advance online, though ticket vending machines will also be available at stations. A model of the machine was displayed during the conference, showcasing its black-and-grey design. The machines will allow passengers to select their travel class, choose departure and arrival stations, and enter special requests. Payment options will include cash, debit and credit cards, and Apple Pay.

Ticket prices for journeys such as Abu Dhabi to Fujairah, along with details on connecting transport options, have not yet been announced.

