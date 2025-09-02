UAE property prices near Etihad Rail stations seen rising up to 30%, rents 20%

Etihad Rail’s 1,200km network to link 11 UAE cities from Fujairah to Saudi border by 2026
Dubai: The launch of Etihad Rail, the UAE’s $13 billion national railway project, is already reshaping the property market—years before its first passengers board.
Residential and commercial values along the route could climb up to 30%, while rents may rise by 20%, according to developers and analysts.
The 1,200-kilometer network, set for commercial operation in 2026, will connect 11 cities from Fujairah to the Saudi border. Experts describe it not just as transport infrastructure but as a “map of opportunities,” with stations expected to become hubs for mixed-use developments.
Change is already visible. Landowners near future stations are holding on to plots, anticipating higher prices. Developers are scouting sites for housing, retail, and logistics projects.
“Etihad Rail is a strategic platform that opens wide horizons for investment, particularly in real estate, logistics, and trade,” said Hamad Al Abbar of LMD, noting its potential to boost overlooked areas such as Al Ain, Fujairah, and Al Dhafra.
Imran Farooq of Samana Developers called the railway a “game-changer for urban expansion,” pointing to rising interest from international investors. He expects property values in key locations to jump 20–30% within five years.
Global examples support those forecasts. Japan’s Shinkansen drove a 40% rise in land values along its route, while France’s TGV reshaped demand in secondary cities. Analysts say the UAE, with its Vision 2040 agenda, could see a similar transformation.
“The true beneficiaries will be integrated communities near the stations,” said Masoud Al Zarouni of Vision Properties, predicting a surge in mid-market housing demand from professionals seeking affordable homes with fast access to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Developers urge investors to move early. “The real opportunities are before full operation begins,” said Firas Al Msaddi of fäm Properties. “It’s not just about higher prices, but faster sales cycles, stronger demand, and a structural shift in how people choose where to live and invest.”
