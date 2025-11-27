GOLD/FOREX
Fujairah Ruler pardons 129 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Etihad

The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah
WAM

Fujairah: His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 129 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Fujairah, ahead of the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad.

The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.

The gesture is part of Sheikh Hamad's desire to give prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families.

For his part, Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Fujairah for this generous gesture, stressing that this initiative reflects the noble humanitarian vision of the wise leadership and constitutes a real incentive for those released to return to society with a positive spirit and determination.

