Sharjah Ruler: Khorfakkan to become city surrounded by forests

The Ruler of Sharjah spoke about the Qasd tree, saying, “The Qasd tree is a large, thorny, dense, and long-lived tree. It is distinguished by its interlaced branches and small leaves, reaching a height of about two metres. It lives in deserts and dry areas and withstands harsh climatic conditions. Its fruits are small, round, and fleshy, turning from green to red when ripe, and they are edible. In some countries, it is called ‘awsaj’. It used to exist in the Al Madam area, where there is a plain known as ‘Saih Al Qasd’. We have beautiful childhood memories of this tree, as we used to gather its delicious red fruits and eat them. We used to compete with the crows because they also picked these tasty fruits. I told them about a place I knew that had Qasd trees and asked them to search there. When they went, they found the trees dead, so I asked them to bring me some of the sand from there. I planted it, but nothing grew. Later, on my way to Al Badi, before entering the main road, I saw a tree from a distance and recognised it. I asked them to stop immediately, and indeed, we found it was a Qasd tree. Thankfully, I took cuttings from it for planting, but they told me it was dry and would not succeed. However, with God’s grace, we used a growth hormone, and the planting succeeded. Now we have it in the nursery, beautiful, with soft, swaying, and fruitful branches. Praise be to God, the Al Badi Palace nursery is full of millions of selected trees, to the extent that all the municipalities take seedlings from it, because municipal nurseries are no longer sufficient.”