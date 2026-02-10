GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Ruler approves hiring of 200 Emiratis in government

He also approved the promotion of 238 employees across different job grades

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
WAM

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the employment of 200 male and female citizens in the Sharjah Government, including 100 positions in newly opened development projects and 100 across various government entities.

His Highness also approved the promotion of 238 employees across different job grades within the administrative staff of the emirate’s Judicial Department, in addition to granting incentive allowances to 56 employees, with a total annual cost of Dh 10,992,228.

These directives come as part of Sheikh Dr Sultan's continued commitment to supporting government entities in the emirate with qualified national talent, enhancing decent living standards for Emirati families, and motivating diligent employees, in recognition of their efforts to achieve further accomplishments in government work.

Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
