GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Sharjah Ruler orders higher monthly allowances for over 6,300 citizens

Monthly support raised to Dh17,500 for elderly, widows, divorcees and low-income families

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah
His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah
X/@HHShkDrSultan

Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed an increase in monthly financial allowances for 6,317 Emirati men and women across the emirate, raising the support to Dh17,500 per month, state media reported.

The decision applies to beneficiaries in the categories of senior citizens, widows, divorcees and low-income families with two or more members. The total annual cost of the increase is estimated at Dh524 million, with the revised allowances to take effect from January 2026.

Maryam Majid Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Social Services Department, said the move is implemented in line with Dr. Sheikh Sultan’s directives to strengthen social support and improve living standards for eligible citizens.

She added that the revised allowances would be disbursed starting January 2026, benefiting thousands of families across the emirate.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Sharjah announces 1,000 new jobs under 2026 budget

2m read
Sharjah Executive Council discusses service upgrades, development projects and EV infrastructure framework

Sharjah moves to regulate EV charging stations

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Sharjah to recruit 1,000 Emiratis in government by 2026

1m read
Sharjah forms committee to expand Healthy Cities plan

Sharjah forms committee to expand Healthy Cities plan

2m read