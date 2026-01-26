Sharjah Ruler orders higher monthly allowances for over 6,300 citizens

Monthly support raised to Dh17,500 for elderly, widows, divorcees and low-income families
Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed an increase in monthly financial allowances for 6,317 Emirati men and women across the emirate, raising the support to Dh17,500 per month, state media reported.
The decision applies to beneficiaries in the categories of senior citizens, widows, divorcees and low-income families with two or more members. The total annual cost of the increase is estimated at Dh524 million, with the revised allowances to take effect from January 2026.
Maryam Majid Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Social Services Department, said the move is implemented in line with Dr. Sheikh Sultan’s directives to strengthen social support and improve living standards for eligible citizens.
She added that the revised allowances would be disbursed starting January 2026, benefiting thousands of families across the emirate.
