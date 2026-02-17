Emirate seeks regional hub status for air taxis and sustainable transport solutions
Dubai: The Executive Council of Sharjah has approved the launch of a feasibility study into modern air transport solutions, including air taxis and cargo services, as part of efforts to strengthen the emirate’s position as a regional aviation hub.
The meeting was chaired on Tuesday by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council.
The council said the proposed project aligns with global trends in sustainability and future technologies and would be implemented in cooperation with leading international partners. It aims to enhance air connectivity between cities and reinforce Sharjah’s role in advanced transport infrastructure.
During the session, the council also discussed government performance and reviewed public policies across departments and authorities in line with the emirate’s strategic vision.
In line with the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the council approved the first batch of residential and investment land allocations for 2026, benefiting 1,200 Emiratis across the emirate. Of these, 490 beneficiaries received residential plots and 710 were granted investment land.