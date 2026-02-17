GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Sharjah approves study for air taxis and cargo services

Emirate seeks regional hub status for air taxis and sustainable transport solutions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah approves study for air taxis and cargo services
Sanoj Saseendran/Gulf News reader

Dubai: The Executive Council of Sharjah has approved the launch of a feasibility study into modern air transport solutions, including air taxis and cargo services, as part of efforts to strengthen the emirate’s position as a regional aviation hub.

The meeting was chaired on Tuesday by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council.

The council said the proposed project aligns with global trends in sustainability and future technologies and would be implemented in cooperation with leading international partners. It aims to enhance air connectivity between cities and reinforce Sharjah’s role in advanced transport infrastructure.

During the session, the council also discussed government performance and reviewed public policies across departments and authorities in line with the emirate’s strategic vision.

In line with the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the council approved the first batch of residential and investment land allocations for 2026, benefiting 1,200 Emiratis across the emirate. Of these, 490 beneficiaries received residential plots and 710 were granted investment land.

Related Topics:
Sharjah

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Khorfakkan to become city surrounded by forests

3m read
His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Sharjah Ruler approves Dh76.9m to clear citizens' debt

1m read
Electronic gates aim to streamline crossings, improve flow and support digital transformation.

Sharjah to roll out electronic truck toll gates

1m read
His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Sharjah raises monthly allowances for 6,317 citizens

1m read