Sharjah approves electronic toll gates for trucks under Masaar system

Masaar system to regulate truck movement, cut congestion and modernise transport crossings
Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Council, has approved the rollout of an electronic traffic toll system for trucks, known as Masaar.
The meeting, held at the Ruler’s Office on Tuesday, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the SEC.
During the session, the Council reviewed the performance of government departments and entities, alongside proposed legislation aimed at enhancing institutional efficiency, improving service quality and supporting Sharjah’s comprehensive development goals.
The Council also approved a draft law regulating the Correctional and Punitive Institution in the emirate. The legislation seeks to define the institution’s general policy, introduce specialised programmes to promote security and rehabilitation, and ensure the protection of inmates’ rights and dignity. The draft law will be referred to the Sharjah Consultative Council to complete the legislative process.
In addition, the SEC issued a resolution to convert existing truck toll gates into electronic gates under the Masaar system. The move is intended to regulate truck movement, streamline crossing procedures, improve traffic flow and enhance the overall efficiency of the transport network, in line with Sharjah’s efforts to strengthen road safety and advance digital transformation in government services.
