Sharjah reviews new regulations for bicycles and e-bikes to boost safety

The move aims to enhance traffic safety and support sustainable mobility
Sharjah: The Sharjah Municipal Council has reviewed proposals to regulate the use of bicycles, electric bikes and motorbikes across the emirate during its second meeting of the 21st regular session.
The meeting was chaired by Salem Ali Salem Al Muhairi, chairman of the Sharjah Municipal Council, and attended by Dr Abdullah bin Hamouda Al Ketbi, deputy chairman, and Ali Saeed Al Ketbi, secretary of the council.
A key item on the agenda was a proposal submitted by the Committee for Violations, Health Services and Environmental Protection to organise the use of bicycles and electric and motorised bikes in Sharjah. The move aims to enhance traffic safety and support sustainable mobility. Council members reviewed feedback from relevant authorities and stressed the need for clear regulations, alongside raising public awareness of safe usage.
The council also reviewed initiatives presented by the Social Communication Committee, including the Pre-Marriage Preparation Programme, which was implemented in partnership with several entities as part of efforts to support the declaration of 2026 as the Year of the Family. The programme has contributed to higher levels of awareness and preparedness among participants, with a focus on strengthening family stability and expanding support opportunities for young people.
Concluding the meeting, Al Muhairi expressed his appreciation to all committees for their continued efforts in serving the community. He also commended the strong cooperation with Sharjah Municipality, particularly its swift response to council recommendations, which has helped enhance service quality and serve the public interest.
