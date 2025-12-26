GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Sharjah announces Dh26m reward for top sports clubs

Incentive aims to boost performance and develop facilities across the emirate

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah
X.com/@HHShkDrSultan

Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced a generous Dh26 million reward for Sharjah clubs that excelled in sports during the 2024-2025 season.

The reward recognises their dedication and outstanding achievements across various competitions.

It reflects Sheikh Dr Sultan’s continued support for the sports sector in Sharjah and aims to inspire clubs, players, and staff to strive for excellence while enhancing the emirate’s reputation in the local and regional sports community.

The funds will help successful clubs improve facilities and prepare players and teams for future events. This initiative seeks to ensure Sharjah’s sports clubs continue to achieve strong results and maintain a prominent presence both locally and internationally.

The reward recognises 21 clubs that won titles and championships last season, including 12 sports clubs: Sharjah, Kalba, Kalba Football Company, Al Bataeh, Al Bataeh Football Company, Khorfakkan, Khorfakkan Football Company, Al Hamriyah, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Dhaid, Al Madam, and Mleiha.

It also includes nine specialised clubs: Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, Sharjah Marine Sports Club, Sharjah Chess Club, Sharjah Girls’ Chess Club, Al Thiqah Club for the Disabled, Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled, Sharjah Falconers Club, and Sharjah Women’s Sports.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The club’s headquarters and main centre will be located in Sharjah City. Branches may also be established in other cities and areas within the emirate, in accordance with a decision by the Sports Council and upon the club president’s request.

Sharjah Ruler establishes cycling club

4m read
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

UAE’s journey shows the power of unity: Sheikh Saud

3m read
His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler orders release of 366 inmates

1m read
People at Shees rest area on Khorfakkan road in Sharjah.

Sharjah declared a 'Child- and Family-Friendly" emirate

2m read