Sharjah announces Dh26m reward for top sports clubs

Incentive aims to boost performance and develop facilities across the emirate
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced a generous Dh26 million reward for Sharjah clubs that excelled in sports during the 2024-2025 season.
The reward recognises their dedication and outstanding achievements across various competitions.
It reflects Sheikh Dr Sultan’s continued support for the sports sector in Sharjah and aims to inspire clubs, players, and staff to strive for excellence while enhancing the emirate’s reputation in the local and regional sports community.
The funds will help successful clubs improve facilities and prepare players and teams for future events. This initiative seeks to ensure Sharjah’s sports clubs continue to achieve strong results and maintain a prominent presence both locally and internationally.
The reward recognises 21 clubs that won titles and championships last season, including 12 sports clubs: Sharjah, Kalba, Kalba Football Company, Al Bataeh, Al Bataeh Football Company, Khorfakkan, Khorfakkan Football Company, Al Hamriyah, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Dhaid, Al Madam, and Mleiha.
It also includes nine specialised clubs: Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, Sharjah Marine Sports Club, Sharjah Chess Club, Sharjah Girls’ Chess Club, Al Thiqah Club for the Disabled, Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled, Sharjah Falconers Club, and Sharjah Women’s Sports.
