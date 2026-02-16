GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah Ruler approves Dh76.9 million to clear debts of citizens

Move aimed at providing a stable and decent life for beneficiaries

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
Gulf News File

Sharjah: In line with the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee (SDSC) approved Dh76.974 million to clear the debt of 141 citizens.

The generous gesture is aimed at providing a stable and decent life for citizens.

Rashid Ahmed bin Al Shaikh, Chairman of Al Dewan Al Amiri and SDSC, confirmed that the committee approved, within the batch 30, the amount of Dh76,974 million to clear the debt of 141 cases convicted in financial cases.

The Chairman of SDSC explained that the total amounts processed from the first batch until the 30th batch amounted to Dh1,430,747,153 and the total number of beneficiaries reached 2,932 beneficiaries.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler restores staff leave, orders HR reforms

3m read
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Sharjah government to hire 200 Emiratis

1m read
Electronic gates aim to streamline crossings, improve flow and support digital transformation.

Sharjah to roll out electronic truck toll gates

1m read
His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Sharjah raises monthly allowances for 6,317 citizens

1m read