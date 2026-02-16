Sharjah Ruler approves Dh76.9 million to clear debts of citizens

Move aimed at providing a stable and decent life for beneficiaries
Sharjah: In line with the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee (SDSC) approved Dh76.974 million to clear the debt of 141 citizens.
The generous gesture is aimed at providing a stable and decent life for citizens.
Rashid Ahmed bin Al Shaikh, Chairman of Al Dewan Al Amiri and SDSC, confirmed that the committee approved, within the batch 30, the amount of Dh76,974 million to clear the debt of 141 cases convicted in financial cases.
The Chairman of SDSC explained that the total amounts processed from the first batch until the 30th batch amounted to Dh1,430,747,153 and the total number of beneficiaries reached 2,932 beneficiaries.