Abu Dhabi ADJD disburses Dh57m in humanitarian aid

Over 1,460 people, including inmates and low-income residents, received aid in two years
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has announced the exceptional outcomes of its humanitarian programme “Partners in Giving”, implemented in collaboration with a number of contributors, institutions, and supporting entities.
The initiative provided financial assistance exceeding Dh57 million during 2024 and 2025, benefiting 1,461 humanitarian cases. Recipients included individuals facing financial distress and inmates at correctional and rehabilitation centres.
Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, stated that the initiative reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, which prioritises human wellbeing and embeds the values of giving and social responsibility as core principles of Emirati society.
Al Abri also emphasised that the positive results reflect the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the ADJD, highlighting the importance of a judicial system that balances the rule of law with humanitarian solutions to alleviate financial burdens on eligible individuals.
The initiative primarily supports:
Low-income individuals struggling to meet financial obligations arising from judicial rulings
Financially distressed inmates in correctional and rehabilitation centres
Debtors in humanitarian or family-related cases
This approach helps preserve family stability and protects individuals from legal and social repercussions linked to financial cases.
From January 2024 to December 2025:
Total financial support exceeded Dh 57 million
1,461 beneficiaries from over 50 nationalities received assistance, reflecting the initiative’s inclusiveness
Resource management efficiency improved, with more spending directed toward the most vulnerable
In 2025, the number of beneficiaries rose 65% compared to 2024, marking a significant qualitative improvement in the initiative’s societal impact.
The ADJD’s efforts, implemented in collaboration with strategic partners, have expanded the beneficiary base, reinforcing the role of the judicial system as an active contributor to humanitarian action and community development.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox