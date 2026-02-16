Initiative aims to simplify processes, enhance performance and improve service quality
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) announced that it implemented 108 development initiatives during 2025 as part of the Government Bureaucracy Elimination Project and Procedures Re-engineering programme. The initiative aims to simplify processes through an institutional methodology while motivating organisational units to enhance performance and improve service quality.
The announcement was made during ADJD’s media briefing, held virtually via video conferencing, to highlight the Department’s annual report titled “Judicial Indicators Results in Abu Dhabi 2025… Performance and Achievement.” The briefing forms part of ADJD’s commitment to transparency and its ongoing efforts to establish a leading judicial and justice system based on creativity, innovation, and excellence in service delivery.
Abdullah Saif Zahran, Director of Strategic Planning and Institutional Development at ADJD, stated that 2025 witnessed several significant achievements reflecting the vision of Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD, to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the judicial system in line with future developments and the delivery of swift justice.
Zahran reviewed the Department’s key milestones during 2025, along with statistics presented in the annual report and strategic initiatives that strengthened an advanced judicial ecosystem by accelerating litigation procedures, adopting digital solutions, and supporting institutional excellence across sectors.
For his part, Hazza Abdullah Al Harithi, Head of Planning and Performance, noted that the department continued to achieve qualitative progress in judicial performance indicators related to litigation timelines. The average time to adjudicate first-instance cases reached 39 days, while appeal cases averaged 26 days during the year—marking notable improvement compared to the previous year and reflecting ADJD’s pioneering efforts to deliver timely justice and enhance Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness.
The report on the department’s core operations performance in 2025 also showed an increase in case resolution rates across all litigation levels—first instance, appeal, and cassation—to 99.39%, compared with 98.64% in 2024. A total of 290,670 cases were adjudicated out of 292,466 cases filed during the period.
Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution issued 4,332 penal orders, in addition to 176,933 cases that were referred and adjudicated on the same day. The total number of cases processed by the Public Prosecution reached 235,787.
The report further revealed a 525 per cent increase in digital attestations in 2025, reaching 1,250,104 transactions compared with 199,902 in 2024. Courts conducted 553,100 civil hearings and 82,175 criminal hearings via video conferencing, while more than 768,379 remote judicial requests were processed before courts and 121,341 remote requests before prosecution offices.
Additionally, professional workshops in correctional and rehabilitation centres recorded significant growth in production volume, with the number of products rising from 2,380 in 2024 to 4,972 in 2025—an increase of 109%. This achievement reflects the launch of the commercial identity “Idmaj” for products made by inmates, which enhanced marketing opportunities, showcased product quality, and supported reintegration efforts to empower inmates as productive members of society.
The department’s annual report also highlighted a 16 per cent decline in customer complaints in 2025 compared with 2024, driven by the proactive services and procedures that ADJD continues to develop.