Warehouse supervisor ordered to pay Dh70,951 after audit

Warehouse audit revealed missing goods after 11 years of service
Abu Dhabi: A company has filed a case against its former employee after more than 11 years of service, leading an Abu Dhabi court to order the worker to repay Dh70,951 following the discovery of missing goods in the company’s warehouse.
The ruling was issued by the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court, which found the employee liable for the amount after an inventory audit revealed a shortage in goods.
According to Al Khaleej newspaper, the employee had worked for the company in several roles over more than a decade, most recently serving as a warehouse goods movement supervisor responsible for monitoring stock.
The company filed the lawsuit after an internal inventory committee detected a deficit in goods valued at Dh102,807. When confronted, the employee acknowledged responsibility for part of the shortage and signed a written declaration accepting liability.
The firm told the court that the employee later left the country without repaying the outstanding amount, prompting the company to pursue legal action.
The court determined that the employee had acknowledged responsibility for Dh26,348 related to the inventory shortage, in addition to an earlier outstanding debt of Dh44,429, bringing the total amount owed to Dh70,951.
Finding no evidence that the debt had been repaid, the court ruled that the employee must settle the amount. While the company had requested 12 per cent legal interest, the court set the interest rate at 4 per cent annually, to apply from the date the case was filed until full payment is made.