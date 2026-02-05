Al Ain court orders firm to pay Dh344,338 after firing employee over commission

He said he had worked for the company for about four years on a total monthly salary of Dh6,000 plus commission on projects he brought in. The plaintiff told the court he secured a project for the company valued at Dh60.293 million, a contract that was signed and put into effect. He said the company’s general manager informed him by email that, due to the project’s large value, a reduced commission rate of 0.5 per cent would apply, amounting to Dh301,469. He also claimed Dh39,869 in outstanding commission for 2024.