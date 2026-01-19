According to Al Khaleej newspaper, the case arose after the employee filed a lawsuit against her former employer, seeking payment of what she said were outstanding employment dues. Her claim included Dh35,372 in unpaid salaries, Dh28,520 for accrued annual leave, Dh106,116 as compensation for arbitrary dismissal equivalent to three months’ pay, Dh35,372 in lieu of notice, Dh8,900 for overtime, and the issuance of a work experience certificate. She also requested late-payment interest at 12 per cent from the date the case was filed, along with legal costs.