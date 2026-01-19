The court ordered the employer to pay, covering unpaid leave and notice compensation
Abu Dhabi: A woman who spent nearly two decades working for the same employer has been awarded more than Dh61,000 in compensation after an Abu Dhabi labour court ruled that she was dismissed without notice.
The Abu Dhabi Labour Court of First Instance found that the employee, whose service began in 2008 and continued until the end of 2025, had been unfairly terminated after around 18 years of continuous employment. The court ordered the employer to pay Dh61,071, covering unpaid leave entitlements and notice compensation.
According to Al Khaleej newspaper, the case arose after the employee filed a lawsuit against her former employer, seeking payment of what she said were outstanding employment dues. Her claim included Dh35,372 in unpaid salaries, Dh28,520 for accrued annual leave, Dh106,116 as compensation for arbitrary dismissal equivalent to three months’ pay, Dh35,372 in lieu of notice, Dh8,900 for overtime, and the issuance of a work experience certificate. She also requested late-payment interest at 12 per cent from the date the case was filed, along with legal costs.
In its reasoning, the court underscored that, under UAE labour law, employers are required to pay wages on time and in accordance with the systems approved by the relevant authorities.
The judgment focused in particular on the absence of notice prior to termination and the employee’s entitlement to end-of-service benefits accumulated over many years of service.
While the court did not grant all of the amounts sought, it ruled in favour of the employee on key elements of her claim, concluding that the termination had not complied with legal requirements.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox