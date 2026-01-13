GOLD/FOREX
Former employee sues company in UAE, wins Dh230,000 in unpaid wages

The company failed to prove it had paid the worker’s salary for nearly two years

Khitam Al Amir
The employee filed a lawsuit against the company after first pursuing the matter through the MoHRE's dispute resolution committee
Abu Dhabi: The Labour Court of First Instance in Abu Dhabi has ordered a company to pay Dh228,666 in compensation to a former employee after failing to prove that it had paid his monthly wages for nearly 23 months.

According to court records, the employee filed a lawsuit against the company after first pursuing the matter through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s dispute resolution committee. He sought a ruling compelling the company to pay outstanding salaries covering a period of almost two years, amounting to the full sum awarded by the court, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

In its reasoning, the court cited Article 22 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 on the regulation of labour relations, which stipulates that the amount or type of wage must be specified in the employment contract. If it is not specified, the competent court is empowered to determine it as part of a labour dispute.

The law further obliges employers to pay workers’ wages on time in accordance with the systems approved by the ministry and the conditions and procedures set out in the executive regulations. Salaries must be paid in UAE dirhams, unless another currency is agreed upon by both parties in the employment contract.

The court also referred to Article 16 of Cabinet Resolution No.1 of 2022, which requires employers to pay wages on their due dates as stipulated in employment contracts and in line with the ministry’s standards. All establishments registered with the ministry must pay salaries through the Wage Protection System or other approved mechanisms and provide proof of payment when requested.

The court concluded that the company had failed to submit sufficient evidence confirming that the employee’s wages had been paid and therefore ruled in his favour.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
